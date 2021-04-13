South Australia dust storms close roads, blanket Adelaide in orange as fire alert issued for Kangaroo Island

SA Health said anyone with breathing or heart conditions should remain indoors if possible while the dust is in the air.
Visibility around Glenelg has been poor for most of the day with the orange skies stretching to Port Noarlunga and the Hills.
The blaze is burning in a southerly direction towards Three Chain Road and Milkys Road.
The CFS had earlier warned residents to take action with the bushfire threatening those who weren’t prepared to leave.
“Do not enter this area as conditions are dangerous,” CFS tweeted earlier.
The fire alert came as strong winds buffeted South Australia this morning.
The winds are expected to continue bringing dust into residential areas throughout the night, and the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds for regions including Kangaroo Island, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula and parts of Mount Lofty Ranges, Eastern Eyre Peninsula and Mid North districts.