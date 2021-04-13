South Australia dust storms close roads, blanket Adelaide in orange as fire alert issued for Kangaroo Island

Parts of Adelaide have been blanketed in an orange haze as dust storms sweep across South Australia.

Health warnings have been issued for several regions and roads in the state’s mid-north were closed due to the wild weather with two men injured in a multi-car crash on Balaklava Road, Balaklava earlier today.

SA Health said anyone with breathing or heart conditions should remain indoors if possible while the dust is in the air.

Visibility around Glenelg has been poor for most of the day with the orange skies stretching to Port Noarlunga and the Hills.

The view from Port Noarlunga, blanketed in dust. (9News)

The view of the skies around Glenelg. (Anytime Fitness Glenelg / Supplied)

The threat from a grass fire burning on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island has been lowered to a “Watch and Act” with residents still advised to be cautious.

Ferries to Kangaroo Island have also been cancelled to to the unpredictable weather and the South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS) is continuing to update affected locals.

The CFS said the fire was burning at Moores Road, near Hog Bay Road, and Milkys Road at Haines, south-west of American River.

The blaze is burning in a southerly direction towards Three Chain Road and Milkys Road.

The CFS had earlier warned residents to take action with the bushfire threatening those who weren’t prepared to leave.

“Do not enter this area as conditions are dangerous,” CFS tweeted earlier.

A view of the skies across Adelaide. (9News)

The view of Adelaide skies covered in thick dust from above. (Lee Booker / Supplied)

The fire alert came as strong winds buffeted South Australia this morning.

