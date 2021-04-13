ShapeShift launches native Bitcoin trading via THORChain By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
ShapeShift, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Switzerland, has announced full integration with THORChain, enabling direct trading of native (BTC) with (ETH) and (LTC).

As of Tuesday, ShapeShift’s mobile users have the ability to make cross-chain swaps without the use of an intermediary, custodian or counterparty of any kind. This capability will be extended to ShapeShift’s web-based platform in the coming weeks.