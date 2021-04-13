Shanghai aluminum near 10-year high on Chinese production curb fears

Article content

HANOI — Aluminum prices rose on Wednesday, with the Shanghai contract hitting a near 10-year high on fears that top producer China will limit output to meet its environmental targets.

The most-traded May aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 2.7% to 18,045 yuan ($2,760.57) a tonne, its highest since August 2011, before retreating to trade up 1% at 17,745 yuan a tonne at 0218 GMT.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $2,300 a tonne, having hit its highest since June 2018 earlier in the session of $2,313.50 a tonne.

Traders said there were market talks that China’s Xinjiang region will limit output of aluminum, an energy intensive industry, as the country strived to curb pollution, but there has been no confirmation of such event.

Combined aluminum inventories in LME and ShFE warehouses have fallen 4.5% since a near-three-year high level hit on March 19, but current stockpiles of 2.23 million tonnes were still 43% higher than the beginning of the year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Russian metals producer Nornickel will boost output of nickel products at its Harjavalta plant in Finland, betting on an expanding market for electric vehicle battery materials.