SEC Student-Athletes Named to AVCA All-Region Teams

SEC Staff

Photo: Kentucky Athletics

Twenty volleyball players from the Southeastern Conference were named to the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region Teams.

Kentucky setter Madison Lilley was selected as the Player of the Year for the Southeast Region, marking the second time she received this honor (2018). Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner was named the AVCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career (2011, 2018, 2019).

AVCA Division I All-Region Teams and Region Coaches of the Year

South Region Name School Position Year Jillian Gillen Arkansas OH So. Taylor Head Arkansas OH Fr. Taylor Bannister LSU RS Sr. Gabby Waden Mississippi State MB/RS Jr.

Honorable Mention Name School Position Year Raigen Cianciulli LSU L Sr. Lilly Gunter Mississippi State L Fr.

Southeast Region Name School Position Year Holly Carlton Florida RS Sr. T’ara Ceasar Florida OH Jr. Lauren Forte Florida MB Jr. Thayer Hall Florida OH Jr. Gabby Curry Kentucky L Sr. Madison Lilley Kentucky S Sr. Avery Skinner Kentucky OH Sr. Madi Skinner Kentucky OH Fr. Alli Stumler Kentucky OH Jr. Azhani Tealer Kentucky MB So. Kylie Deberg Missouri OH Sr.

Honorable Mention Name School Position Year Marlie Monserez Florida S Jr. Mikayla Robinson South Carolina MB Sr. Ava Bell Tennessee MB Jr.

Southeast Region Player of the Year: Madison Lilley, Kentucky

Southeast Region Coach of the Year: Craig Skinner, Kentucky