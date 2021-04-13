SEC Student-Athletes Named to AVCA All-Region Teams

Twenty volleyball players from the Southeastern Conference were named to the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region Teams.

Kentucky setter Madison Lilley was selected as the Player of the Year for the Southeast Region, marking the second time she received this honor (2018). Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner was named the AVCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career (2011, 2018, 2019).

AVCA Division I All-Region Teams and Region Coaches of the Year

South Region

NameSchoolPositionYear
Jillian GillenArkansasOHSo.
Taylor HeadArkansasOHFr.
Taylor BannisterLSURSSr.
Gabby WadenMississippi StateMB/RSJr.

Honorable Mention

NameSchoolPositionYear
Raigen CianciulliLSULSr.
Lilly GunterMississippi StateLFr.

Southeast Region

NameSchoolPositionYear
Holly CarltonFloridaRSSr.
T’ara CeasarFloridaOHJr.
Lauren ForteFloridaMBJr.
Thayer HallFloridaOHJr.
Gabby Curry KentuckyLSr.
Madison LilleyKentuckySSr.
Avery SkinnerKentuckyOHSr.
Madi SkinnerKentuckyOHFr.
Alli StumlerKentuckyOHJr.
Azhani TealerKentuckyMBSo.
Kylie DebergMissouriOHSr.

Honorable Mention

NameSchoolPositionYear
Marlie MonserezFloridaSJr.
Mikayla RobinsonSouth CarolinaMBSr.
Ava BellTennesseeMBJr.

Southeast Region Player of the Year: Madison Lilley, Kentucky
Southeast Region Coach of the Year: Craig Skinner, Kentucky

