SEC Student-Athletes Named to AVCA All-Region Teams

SEC Staff
Twenty volleyball players from the Southeastern Conference were named to the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region Teams.
Kentucky setter Madison Lilley was selected as the Player of the Year for the Southeast Region, marking the second time she received this honor (2018). Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner was named the AVCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career (2011, 2018, 2019).
AVCA Division I All-Region Teams and Region Coaches of the Year
South Region
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Jillian Gillen
|Arkansas
|OH
|So.
|Taylor Head
|Arkansas
|OH
|Fr.
|Taylor Bannister
|LSU
|RS
|Sr.
|Gabby Waden
|Mississippi State
|MB/RS
|Jr.
Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Raigen Cianciulli
|LSU
|L
|Sr.
|Lilly Gunter
|Mississippi State
|L
|Fr.
Southeast Region
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Holly Carlton
|Florida
|RS
|Sr.
|T’ara Ceasar
|Florida
|OH
|Jr.
|Lauren Forte
|Florida
|MB
|Jr.
|Thayer Hall
|Florida
|OH
|Jr.
|Gabby Curry
|Kentucky
|L
|Sr.
|Madison Lilley
|Kentucky
|S
|Sr.
|Avery Skinner
|Kentucky
|OH
|Sr.
|Madi Skinner
|Kentucky
|OH
|Fr.
|Alli Stumler
|Kentucky
|OH
|Jr.
|Azhani Tealer
|Kentucky
|MB
|So.
|Kylie Deberg
|Missouri
|OH
|Sr.
Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Marlie Monserez
|Florida
|S
|Jr.
|Mikayla Robinson
|South Carolina
|MB
|Sr.
|Ava Bell
|Tennessee
|MB
|Jr.
Southeast Region Player of the Year: Madison Lilley, Kentucky
Southeast Region Coach of the Year: Craig Skinner, Kentucky