SEC Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors

SEC Track & Field Weekly Honors – April 13, 2021

Men’s Runner of the Week: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama

Alabama’s Eliud Kipsang ran from the field to produce a 3:36.00, shattering the school record, the Sam Bailey Track & Field Stadium record and winning the 1500m by more than 10 seconds. Kipsang’s time ranks seventh all-time in NCAA Division I. His 1,500m mark is also nearly a second ahead of the second best time in the nation this season. Kipsang came back later in the meet and won the 800m with a 1:47.20, nearly three seconds ahead of his nearest competitor and ranking him fifth in the country.

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Karel Tilga, Georgia

Georgia’s Karel Tilga completed his first collegiate decathlon in two years with the second-best score (8,484) in collegiate history to win the Spec Towns Invitational competition. Winning three of 10 events and setting a school record, Tilga surged into the national lead by nearly 800 points and turned in the highest ever decathlon score before the month of May. He became the No. 4 all-time Estonian with his performance.

Men’s Newcomer of the Week: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Georgia’s Matthew Boling made his outdoor collegiate debut by winning the long jump and the 100-meter dash at the Spec Towns Invitational. He worked up to a top effort of 26-3.75 on his sixth and final attempt in the long jump on Friday, the second-longest mark in school history and put him No. 4 nationally. Boling returned to the track on a rainy Saturday and ran his first collegiate 100m in 10.32 for the victory.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jesse Henderson, Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s Jesse Henderson broke his personal record by .01 seconds in the 110m hurdles at the Crimson Tide Invitational with a time of 13.71. Henderson refreshed his already-owned freshman record at State and is ranked 12th in the NCAA and fifth in the SEC.

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Tamara Clark, Alabama

Alabama’s Tamara Clark posted the second-fastest 100-meters time in school history on Saturday, crossing the line with an 11.07, which ranks her No. 1 in the nation and puts her just .05 off her own school record. She also ran legs on the Tide’s champion 4x400m relay and silver medal 4x100m relay. The Tide’s 4x100m relay time ranks fourth in the nation this season.

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Tonea Marshall, LSU

LSU’s Tonea Marshall improved her NCAA leading time in the 100 meter hurdles to 12.70 (wind-aided) at the Crimson Tide Invitational. It was her second event title of the season. Marshall also led the LSU 4x100m relay to its third win of the season with a time of 43.07.

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Jasmine Moore, Georgia

Georgia’s Jasmine Moore secured an Olympic standard in the long jump, this year’s No. 2 NCAA marks in both the long and triple jumps, became top-10 all-time collegiate performers in each jump, set a school long jump record and moved into the world’s top six for 2021 in both events at the Spec Towns Invitational. Moore began her opener by traveling 6.83m (22 feet, 5 inches) to open the long jump with a 0.4 m/s wind, which is No. 10 on the all-time collegiate performer list. She registered an opening attempt of 14.13m in the triple jump (46-4.25, 0.0w) to claim the No. 9 spot on the collegiate all-time performer’s list.

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens won the heptathlon with an NCAA-leading mark of 6,274 points at the Texas A&M Team Invitational. Her score bettered her Texas A&M school record and Trinidad and Tobago national record. It also made her the seventh best performer in collegiate history. She record all-conditions personal bests in the 100m hurdles (13.14) and long jump 21-10.75 (6.67m). Each of those marks rank among the best in the NCAA – No. 5 in the long jump and No. 17 in the 100m hurdles.

Women’s Newcomer of the Week: Anna Hall, Georgia

Georgia’s Anna Hall won five of seven events in the heptathlon to help score the second-highest total in UGA history (6,200) and win the Spec Towns Invitational. She stands second nationally and third in the world with the best score for the Lady Bulldogs since 2017. Hall’s performance included a clearance of 6-2 in the high jump, which currently ranks second nationally.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Samara McConnell, Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ Samara McConnell finished runner-up in a jump-off with teammate Lyndsey Reed, clearing an outdoor career-best 4.18m (13-08.50) at the Joe Walker Invite. She ranks third in program history, 18th in the NCAA, 11th in the East Region, sixth in the SEC, and fifth nationally among freshmen.