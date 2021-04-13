Sebastian Stan Flashes Bare Butt on Street to Promote New Movie ‘Monday’

IFC Films

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ actor posts an NSFW photo of him going pantless while holding his coat open and facing away from the camera in the middle of the street.

Sebastian Stan is getting cheeky to promote his new movie “Monday“. Trying to draw people’s attention to his upcoming film, the actor took to Instagram on Monday, April 12 to post a picture of his bare butt.

In the NSFW image, the Bucky Barnes a.k.a. Winter Soldier of Marvel Cinematic Universe wore nothing but a coat and sneakers while posing in the middle of an empty street. He faced away from the camera while holding his coat open underneath the streetlight.

“MONDAY, the movie. Out this Friday, April 16,” the 38-year-old wrote in the caption. “When I say we gave it our ‘all’, we literally did,” he claimed, before directing his fans and followers to a link in his bio to find out how to watch the movie. He added the hashtags #yesthisisashamelesspromotionphoto, #whywait and #herestoagreatweek.

Stan is indeed successful with his attempt to generate attention with his NSFW photo as many have left comments underneath his post. One was from fellow actor Scott McGlynn who quipped, “You can definitely crack a peanut here.”

“Grey Gardens” director Michael Sucsy commented, “Well THAT got everyone’s attention.” A grateful fan wrote, “Thank you for your service.” Another follower delivered a pun, “What a beautiful night. The full moon is out.”

“Monday” is an American-British-Greek romantic drama that centers on Mickey (Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens, who meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend. When Chloe’s time in Greece is drawing to a close, she decides to give up her high-flying job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can stand the reality of the inevitable Monday.

Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos from a screenplay by Papadimitropoulos and Rob Hayes, the film has received generally favorable reviews from critics. It had its world premiere in September 2020 at the Toronto International Film Festival and is due to open in U.S. theaters on April 16.