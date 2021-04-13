Search for missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay moves to Mount Hotham

Missing Person Squad detectives and Search and Rescue officers will comb the area at Great Alpine Road from 9am in search of clues.

The last known contact with the pair was on March 20, 2020, via HF radio when Mr Hill stated he was at Wonnangatta Valley in the Victorian Alps.

Missing Victorian campers Carol Clay and Russell Hill. (Nine)

“Detectives are acting on information uncovered during the course of the investigation that has led them to this area and is believed to be of interest to the investigation,” a Victoria Police statement read.

The pair then travelled via Licola, spending a night camping at Howitt High Plains, before heading into Wonnangatta Valley on March 20.

Russell Hill and Carol Clay have not been heard from since March 20. (9News)

NSW cadaver dogs were recruited to assist in the search in the valley on April 4.

Police have made repeated appeals to the public for anyone who was in areas of interest at the time to come forward.

Detectives have established Mr Hill was camping alone with his Landcruiser in the area of King Billy and Bluff Track, between March 11 and 13.

An older person or pair was later sighted at the Black Snake Creek, Eaglevale River crossing and the Ollies Jump area between March 22 and 23, however, police have never been able to determine if it was the missing campers.

Campers found Russell’s vehicle with signs of minor fire damage at their campsite, which was completely destroyed by fire, near Dry River Creek Track in the Wonnangatta Valley. (9News)

“Investigators are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Wonnangatta area around that time, including campers, 4×4 day-trippers, hunters, fishermen or trail bike riders, regardless of whether they saw or heard anything,” police said.

“Detectives call for anyone in this area, any older couple who may be these persons, to also come forward.”

Anyone who was in the area of Howitt Plains and Zeka Spur Track on March 19 or 20, the Wonnangatta Valley and Wonnangatta Station between March 20 and 24 who has not yet made contact with police, are also urged to come forward.

Anyone who sights Russell or Carol is urged to contact triple-zero immediately.