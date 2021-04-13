Sean Connery’s Son Jason Gets Married in Small Wedding

WENN/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Jason Connery as he ties the knot with his longtime partner Fiona Ufton in an intimate ceremony, six months after his famous father passed away.

AceShowbiz –

Sir Sean Connery‘s son Jason has married his long-term partner Fiona Ufton in a ceremony near their home in Scotland.

The son of the James Bond star who passed away aged 90 at his home in the Bahamas last October (20), tied the knot with the Irish singer on Sunday. (11Apr21). His mother was Australian actress and author Diane Silento, who died in 2011, and is best known for her film roles in movies “Tom Jones” and “The Wicker Man“.

According to editors at The Daily Mail, five people attended the reduced ceremony in Kelso, Scotland, due to coronavirus restrictions, and the couple’s dog Lily acted as Fiona’s bridesmaid.

Fiona shared photos of her with her new husband Jason on her social media accounts and explained to her followers that she actually ended up wearing her back up wedding dress rather than the dress her husband had originally bought.

She wrote, “Jason had bought me a gorgeous dress, but while it was at the tailor’s being altered I felt the need to have a back up dress. Just in case!”

<br />

“I tried it on for Jason, and he had the most beautiful, moving, emotional reaction to it. ‘That’s your dress’ he said, and the way he looked at me in that moment was exactly the way I wanted him to look at me on our Wedding Day!”

<br />

She described the nuptials as “simply perfect, and perfectly simple” as she bragged about being a new Mrs. Connery and showed off her pictures with new husband.