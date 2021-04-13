Sacked Logan councillors have fraud charges dropped, former mayor Luke Smith to stand trial for misconduct

Former mayor Luke Smith is among those to have charges dropped, but he has been committed to stand trial on two counts of misconduct in public office.

The eight had all been charged by Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC), which alleged the councillors colluded to dishonestly cause detriment to former council chief executive Sharon Kelsey by terminating her employment in 2018.

Ms Kelsey was later reinstated.

The charges prompted the sacking of the entire council by the Queensland Government.