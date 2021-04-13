Royal family preparing, Queen Elizabeth to resume royal duties

Queen Elizabeth II is set to resume royal duties just days after bidding her husband Prince Philip a final farewell.

British media have reported she is determined to keep pushing on with solo engagements, and will return to royal duties at the end of next week – also a few days after her 95th birthday.

Senior members of the royal family will support her during some events, with Prince Charles due to join her for the traditional State Opening of Parliament.

Queen Elizabeth is set to resume royal duties not long after her husband’s funeral. (UK Press via Getty Images)

With the royal family currently preparing for Prince Philip’s funeral, Buckingham Palace is set to release more details about the funeral, including the guest list, in the next 48 hours.

Renegade royal Prince Harry is set to be on that list, and is currently halfway through his quarantine at Princess Eugenie’s house, Frogmore Cottage.

Only 30 people are set to attend the funeral, which will comply with UK social distancing, and even the Queen wearing a facemask.