Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Praises Jason Statham for Being ‘Hands On Daddy’

During a question and answer session with fans on social media, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel also responds to inquiry of her action star partner has a problem that she is taller than him.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has praised her action star partner Jason Statham for being an “amazing” father.

The 33-year-old model-and-actress admitted one of her favorite things about her fiance is how he cares for their three-year-old son Jack, as well as the fact he makes her laugh.

In a fan Q&A on Instagram, Rosie was asked her favorite thing about Jason and said, “That he’s an amazing hands on Daddy. A supportive and protective partner and he’s pretty funny too [sic].”

And the “Mad Max: Fury Road” star insisted the 53-year-old star doesn’t care that she’s taller than him.

Asked if she is “longer” than Jason and does he mind, Rosie shared a photo of them together in red carpet wear and replied, “I am definitely ‘longer’ than him with heels on [cry laughing emoji] it’s been 11 years so I’m pretty sure he feels good about it.”

Rosie also shared a cute picture of her son giving her a big hug when asked what she loves about being a mother, as she replied, “This is my favorite thing. When he hugs me and says, ‘I love you mama.’ ”

The British beauty joked Jack could go on to follow in his parents’ footsteps when she was urged to make a cameo in a “Fast and Furious” film alongside Jason.

Sharing a photo of the tot – who’s face couldn’t be seen clearly – wearing a T-shirt branded with the franchise logo, she wrote, “I doubt you’ll see me make a cameo anytime soon but this little guy might!”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was also asked a motto she lives her life by that she could share with her fans. She replied, “Live life at the edge of your comfort zone.”