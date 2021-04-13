Reggie Miller never had interest in teaming up with MJ

Reggie Miller was one of the last great rivals Michael Jordan had in his legendary career, as Miller’s Pacers nearly knocked off Jordan’s Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference before Jordan would go on to win his sixth career championship. And when asked if he wished he had joined Jordan instead of trying to beat him, Miller gave a hilariously candid answer.

“No,” Miller told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “And if Michael Jordan ever would have called me and tried to sway me to come to Chicago, I would have told him to go f— himself! I’ll be coming to see you on I-65 or whatever that highway is there. I’ll be down to see you.”

This response should not come as a shock to anyone familiar with Miller, who is infamously competitive and has made it abundantly clear how much he wanted to be the guy who took Jordan down. Miller was also loyal to the Pacers, as he spent his entire career in Indiana and said that he “never came close to going anywhere else.”

In the era of superteams and player empowerment, stars spending their entire careers with one team is increasingly rare, though guys like Steph Curry and Dame Lillard have kept that tradition alive so far.