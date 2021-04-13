Rege-Jean Page Exits ‘Bridgerton’ Due to ‘Creative Differences’ With Shonda Rhimes

Instagram

Despite leaving the hit Netflix series, the British-Zimbabwean actor previously noted in an interview that he hoped nothing but further success for ‘Bridgerton’.

AceShowbiz –

It seems like Rege-Jean Page‘s exit from Netflix’s hit drama “Bridgerton” can be avoided. If a new report is to be believed, the reason why the Simon Basset depicter departed from the show was because he and the producers had different views on the future of his character.

“Rege is not coming back to ‘Bridgerton’ because of creative differences with [executive producer] Shonda Rhimes and her team,” a source told Page Six. “He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for season 2, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show.”

Additionally, the Hollywood insider claimed that the actor “has been inundated with offers for other interesting and challenging leading roles.”

The source later noted that it wasn’t a good move for Rege to have a disagreement with Shonda. “If you look at all the big names who have left [Rhimes’ hit show] ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ in the past, you see you don’t disagree with Shonda, nobody is bigger than the show,” the source added. Despite the “creative differences,” Rege allegedly left on good terms.

Of his exit, the 31-year-old hunk told Variety earlier this month, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

While acknowledging that fans might be saddened by his exit, he was convinced that “the audience knows the arc completes.” The actor continued, “They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

The British-Zimbabwean actor also noted that he hoped nothing but further success for “Bridgerton”. “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he claimed. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”