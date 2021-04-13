Record-holding giant rabbit stolen in UK

They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape.

The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is grey-brown and 129cm long at full stretch.

He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world’s longest rabbit. Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 7 to 9kg.

Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 160km northwest of London, saying it was a “very sad day”.