Record $8B open interest on Ethereum futures shows the pros are ‘here’ By Cointelegraph

Record $8B open interest on Ethereum futures shows the pros are ‘here’
The price of Ether continues to push higher, and many analysts are calling for $3,000 as a short-term target. All of this “success” takes place in the face of Ether (ETH) being in a bottleneck regarding high fees, network congestion and a tense situation with miners.
With decentralized finance (DeFi) applications taking center stage and the aggregate volumes at exchanges surpassing $4 billion per day, Ether’s price has rallied over 200% since the start of the year, marking a new all-time high at $2,300 on April 13.
