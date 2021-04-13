Record $8B open interest on Ethereum futures shows the pros are ‘here’ By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Record $8B open interest on Ethereum futures shows the pros are ‘here’

The price of Ether continues to push higher, and many analysts are calling for $3,000 as a short-term target. All of this “success” takes place in the face of Ether (ETH) being in a bottleneck regarding high fees, network congestion and a tense situation with miners.

With decentralized finance (DeFi) applications taking center stage and the aggregate volumes at exchanges surpassing $4 billion per day, Ether’s price has rallied over 200% since the start of the year, marking a new all-time high at $2,300 on April 13.

Ether futures aggregate open interest. Source: Bybt
Ether futures aggregate volume. Source: Coinalyze
Ether perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Coinalyze