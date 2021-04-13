Rachael Kirkconnell No Longer on Speaking Terms With Matt James Despite New York City Reunion

Instagram

While fans are hoping the former couple gives their relationship another go, the Georgia native is said to have been left ‘devastated’ and feeling ‘totally played’ by the ‘Bachelor’ alum.

AceShowbiz –

Fans of “The Bachelor” may not be treated to a happy ending from former couple Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James. After the twosome sparked hope of reconciliation with their New York City meet-up in early April, words came out that the 24-year-old beauty and the 28-year-old hunk “no longer speak” to each other.

“Matt and Rachael are no longer speaking and Rachael is really upset about the situation that happened,” a source told told E! News. The so-called insider further added, “She has expressed how upset she is and thinks it’s best they no longer speak.”

The insider went on to stress that the graphic designer was left “devastated” upon learning that Matt didn’t want a reconciliation. “She is devastated and feels totally played by Matt,” the source claimed. “Rachael really trusted that they could have a future together and is heartbroken.”

Matt made a public breakup with Rachael following his now-ex’s racism scandal. He explained the reason why he ended their romance during the “After the Final Rose” special back on March 15. “[She] didn’t fully understand my blackness and what it means to be a Black man in America and what it would mean for our kids,” he stated at the time.

The season 25 star of “The Bachelor” blamed Rachel’s photos at the 2018 antebellum-themed party for their split. In the “After the Final Rose” special , he added that seeing her controversial photos “broke [his] heart.”

Rachel herself has addressed their breakup via Instagram Story. “i knew from the first night i met matt that he was something special, and i was praying to share something exceptional between the two of us if that’s what was meant to be. while i never expected this outcome, i respect his decision completely. of course i wish circumstances were different, but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made,” she penned.