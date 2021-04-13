‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France ‘Cannot Wait to Hold’ First Child He and Husband Expect via Surrogate

Instagram

When announcing the happy news, the ‘Next In Fashion’ host’s husband Rob France gushes over their unborn baby, saying that they have ‘a beautiful little angel on the way.’

Tan France is over the moon with joy. Announcing the exciting news that he and his husband Rob France are expecting their first child via surrogate, the “Queer Eye” star gushed that he “cannot wait to hold” their baby.

On Tuesday, April 13, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to make public the happy news. He shared a photo of himself holding his baby’s ultrasound photo over his bare stomach with one hand and covering his chest with another. In the caption, he wrote, “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!”

“No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,” the “Next In Fashion” host pointed out. He went on to share, “With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Offering more thoughts on the baby news, Tan left an additional note in the comment section of his post. “And this pic is meant to just be a bit of fun,” he explained. “Playing in to the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby.”

The famous fashion designer has since been flooded with warmhearted messages. His husband Rob left crying and heart emojis, while Sophie Turner commented, “Yes!!! Congratulations! So so thrilled for you!!!” His “Queer Eye” co-star Karamo Brown said, “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!!” Actress Millie Bobby Brown additionally raved, “Congratulations! This is so amazing [love].”

Joining Tan in sharing the excitement was his husband Rob. Making use of Instagram, he shared an illustration of their baby. Along with it, he gushed in the caption, “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.” Not stopping there, he offered followers a time-lapse TikTok video of the drawing process via his Story. Over the clip, he wrote, “I love him so much I almost can’t take it!”

Rob France shared a time-lapse clip of the drawing process via Instagram Story.

Tan married his husband Rob in 2007. The “Dressing Funny” star once told his co-stars during a 2018 episode of “Queer Eye” that he got married without an engagement.