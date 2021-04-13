Queensland set to roll back COVID-19 restrictions despite death

Queenslanders will celebrate a new rollback of COVID-19 restrictions from 6am tomorrow.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Twitter today the restrictions imposed following the recent snap three-day lockdown two weeks ago, would ease.

Queenslanders currently have to wear masks in indoor venues, and there are restrictions on hospital and aged care visits, as well as limits for pubs, clubs and cafes.

Queensland is expected to lift its COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow. (Nine)

An 80-year-old Australian had been travelling in the Philippines, where he is believed to have contracted the virus, before returning to Australia.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in quarantine and was transferred to hospital, where he died on Monday night.