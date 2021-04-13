‘Queen and Slim’ Director Hired to Create Accompanying Film to MET’s Two-Part Exhibition

Instagram

Joining Melina Matsoukas will be ‘Selma’ cinematographer Bradford Young, production designers Nathan Crowley and Shane Valentino, and The Black List founder Franklin Leonard.

AceShowbiz –

“Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas has been commissioned to create a film to accompany the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new two-part exhibition, which will be highlighted with a pair of Met Gala celebrations.

The annual celebrity-packed high-fashion affair was canceled last year (2020) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials at the Met have revealed the ball will be back with a “more intimate” version on September 13, while a second, larger party will be held in its usual spring slot on the first Monday in May 2022.

The galas will help to launch “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, which will mark the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute organization and “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”

The second part, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, will open in May 2022, and feature special collaborations with a variety of filmmakers, who will be “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.”

Joining Matsoukas will be “Selma” cinematographer Bradford Young, production designers Nathan Crowley and Shane Valentino, and The Black List founder Franklin Leonard in contributing to the changing material in the exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton.

In a statement, Met Director Max Hollein says, “Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives.”

“This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy.”

Both art exhibits will close in September 2022.