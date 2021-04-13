Quando Rondo Calls King Von’s Alleged Killer ‘Twin’ After Presenting Him With Gift

Instagram

The ‘I Remember’ rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, reveals on his Instagram account that he has purchased a new icy watch for Timothy ‘Lul Tim’ Leeks.

AceShowbiz –

Quando Rondo appeared to continue his feud with King Von even after the latter’s death. Revealing that he has bought a new present for Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks, who allegedly killed the late star, the “I Remember” rapper called him “twin” on his recent social media post.

Making use of Instagram Story on Saturday, April 10, the 22-year-old MC, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, shared a picture of two new icy watches. In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, “Me and My twin.” He also tagged Tim’s Instagram account at the bottom of the snap.

<br />

The new gifts came after Rondo celebrated Tim’s release from prison on March 26. The latter was booked into Fulton County Jail since November 19, 2020 after allegedly firing the fatal shots on Von. Posting a screenshot of a tweet which spread the news about his pal’s release on a $100,000 bond, he captioned it, “My God Home,” adding two smile emojis.

Earlier this month, the Savannah-born artist seemingly took a low-key dig at his late nemesis during a virtual concert. During the show, he told his fans, “He got caught without that pole and now that b***h a** n***a gone….. I’ll piss on his grave!”

Although Rondo did not mention any name, many believed that he was talking about Von. He has since drawn criticism from Twitter users with one arguing, “Quando shouldn’t be doing this 1 cause he got his a** beat by him.” Another raged, “He should have added how von whipped his a** before that though.” A third, meanwhile, suggested that he should “seek professional help.”

Prior to that, Rondo also made a disrespectful comment about Von. When responding to people’s suggestions saying he should feel remorse for the “Took Her To The O” hitmaker’s passing, he said on Instagram, “Von got [himself] in that situation I didn’t even no cuz had pressure with me.”