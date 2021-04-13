Prince Philip’s Death Led to Burberry Postponing Its Fall 2021 Presentation

WENN/https://www.burberry.com//John Rainford

Before the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, the fashion brand plans to hold a stand-alone digital presentation of its women’s fall 2021 collection on Wednesday, April 14.

Burberry bosses have postponed their Women’s Fall 2021 show following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday, April 9. The fashion show was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 14.

The fashion brand has long-standing links to the royal family – in 1955, Queen Elizabeth granted Burberry a Royal Warrant as a weather proofer and in 1990, the company was granted a Royal Warrant by Prince Charles as an outfitter.

The U.K. is in a period of national mourning following Prince Philip’s death, at the age of 99 and Union Jack flags are flying at half-mast at official sites and landmarks.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip’s passing in a statement that read, “”It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” The announcement also mentioned that “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

In the wake of his death, Prince Harry penned a tribute for his late grandfather. “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next,” so the Duke of Sussex wrote.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end,” he added.

He continued, "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts." He finished with the Latin words "Per Mare, Per Terram." – 'By Sea, By Land' – the motto of the Royal Marines.