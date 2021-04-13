Prince Harry Already Missing Pregnant Wife Meghan Markle and Son While in the U.K.

WENN/John Rainford/Alan West

The Duke of Sussex arrived in his home country on Sunday, April 11 for the funeral process of his grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 earlier this month.

AceShowbiz –

Prince Harry is uneasy leaving his pregnant wife Meghan Markle alone while he’s in the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral. According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is worried as he has to stay in his home country for a week.

A source claims to Us Weekly that Harry “is already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in.” The insider continues, “He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy.”

Harry reportedly arrived in England on Sunday, April 11 and is currently isolating at his and wife Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. It was said that the 36-year-old is staying alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who moved into the property after welcoming their son August in February.

In the wake of Prince Philip’s death, Harry paid tribute to the late royal and the Duke of Edinburgh. “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next,” he began his statement.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke,” Harry continued. “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

Harry went on to say, “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.” He concluded his statement with the Royal Marines motto, “Per Mare, Per Terram,” which translates to, “By Sea, By Land.”