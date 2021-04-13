Polkadot and Cosmos connect as Plasm and Secret Network release bridge MVP By Cointelegraph

Polkadot and Cosmos connect as Plasm and Secret Network release bridge MVP
Plasm Network and Secret Network, two projects based on Polkadot and Cosmos, respectively, have launched the first iteration of a bridge to connect the two ecosystems, each representing a different “layer-0” protocol.
The bridge, deployed on Tuesday on Plasm’s testnet, allows users to transfer assets between Plasm Network and Secret, allowing them to enjoy transaction privacy and use SecretSwap, the first automated market maker exchange on Secret Network. The bridge would allow Plasm users to benefit from Secret Network’s privacy layer, which is based on hardware guarantees offered by Trusted Execution Environment, or TEE, cells. Secret nodes and validators use the TEE to perform operations requiring privacy, which makes them untraceable for the nodes themselves.
