Piers Morgan Dubs Sheryl Underwood’s ‘PTSD’ Claim Post-‘The Talk’ Fight ‘Crock of S**t’

In the show’s first episode of ‘The Talk’ since its nearly month-long hiatus, Sheryl claims she has ‘trauma’ following her on-air debate with former co-host Sharon Osbourne.

Piers Morgan has reacted to Sheryl Underwood‘s recent claim. Upon learning “The Talk” co-host declared that she experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following her on-air clash with Sharon Osbourne, the former host of “Good Morning Britain” dubbed her statement “crock of s**t.”

On Monday, April 12, the 56-year-old English broadcaster made use of Twitter to repost an article about the comedienne’s claims. Along with it, he simply argued, “Oh what a crock of sh*t.” Prior to that, he retweeted a video from “The Talk” Twitter account in which she shared a message ahead of the show’s return. He raged, “What a shameless fraud.”

“The Talk” made its return on Monday since its nearly month-long hiatus. In the episode, Sheryl addressed her past argument with Sharon and spilled, “I feel like I’ve been in, like, PTSD because it was a trauma, and I feel like I want to get past this because I really wanted to get back to work with my friends and my colleagues and the crew… But I also wanted to get back to the audience.”

Sheryl also divulged the reason why she remained calm during the awkward debate. “I didn’t want to escalate things with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to perceived as the angry black woman,” she said. “And that really scared me.”

“I didn’t want to be that and I wanted to remain calm and remain focused, and it’s difficult to go back to that day because I just feel the trauma,” the 57-year-old went on. “I feel fearful, apprehensive.”

Sheryl and Sharon’s heated debate occurred in the March 10 episode of “The Talk”. At that time, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne defended Piers in the wake of his controversial comments about Meghan Markle‘s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sharon, who has since left the CBS talk show, claimed that she has personally apologized to Sheryl. The latter also confirmed that her former co-host texted her but she did not reply because their on-air stand-off was under an internal investigation.