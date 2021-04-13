Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over reef dispute

The escalating feud between Manila and Beijing started after more than 200 Chinese vessels suspected by Philippine authorities to be operated by militias were spotted early last month at Whitsun Reef.

The Philippine government demanded the vessels leave then deployed coast guard and patrol vessels to the area but China said it owns the reef and the Chinese vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

Chinese vessels are moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. (Philippine Coast Guard)

After summoning Ambassador Huang Xilian on Monday, Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Elizabeth Buensuceso expressed to him Manila’s “displeasure over the illegal lingering presence of Chinese vessels around Julian Felipe Reef,” the foreign affairs department said in a statement, using the Philippine name for Whitsun Reef in the most hotly disputed Spratlys region of the busy waterway.

“The continuing presence of Chinese vessels around the reef is a source of regional tension,” Buensuceso said.

She also cited a 2016 ruling in an international arbitration case the Philippines brought against China that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims on historical grounds to virtually all of the South China Sea under a 1982 UN maritime treaty.

220 Chinese vessels are seen moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. (Philippine Coast Guard)

The Philippine military has said aerial surveillance showed some of the Chinese vessels have left the reef but more than 40 remained moored in the area in late March.

It debunked China’s claim that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas saying the weather has been fine around the reef.

The United States has said it would stand by the Philippines amid the standoff.

The Department of National Defence in Manila said last week that the Philippines could seek the help of the US, with which it has a mutual defence treaty, to protect its interests in the South China Sea.

The Whitsun Reef lies in waters between the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia. (Google via AP)

An aerial view of construction at Mabini (Johnson) Reef by China, in the disputed Spratley Islands, in the south China Sea. (Armed Forces of Philippines)

The Philippines’ high-profile protests against China over Whitsun has unfolded amid the cosier relations President Rodrigo Duterte nurtured with China after taking office in mid-2016.

Duterte has been repeatedly criticised for not immediately demanding Chinese compliance with the 2016 arbitration ruling and taking a stronger stand against China’s actions in the disputed waters.

