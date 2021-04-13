P&G raises quarterly dividend by 10% By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
(Reuters) – Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) Co raised its quarterly dividend by 10% on Tuesday to $0.8698 per share, payable after May 17.
The Cincinnati-based conglomerate has benefited from a coronavirus-driven surge in demand for cleaning products, and is expected to report its third-quarter results next week.
P&G had previously announced plans to buy back up to $10 billion worth of shares in fiscal 2021.
