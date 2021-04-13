Pete Davidson Confirms He’s Dating His ‘Celebrity Crush’ Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance Rumors

WENN/Instagram/Apega

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ mainstay, who has been spotted with the ‘Bridgerton’ star on multiple occasions, makes the revelation during a question and answer session.

Pete Davidson is officially off the market. The “Saturday Night Live” mainstay, who has been rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Phoebe Dynevor, confirmed that he is currently dating his “celebrity crush.”

The 27-year-old comedian opened up about his love life when having a virtual Q&A with Marquette University students on Sunday, April 11. “I’m with my celebrity crush,” he spilled when asked about who his celebrity crush is. He then added, “That is all I can speak on.”

Although he did not mention any name, “The King of Staten Island” actor has been romantically linked to the Daphne Bridgerton of “Bridgerton“. The speculations emerged after he was unveiled to have flown from New York to her hometown in the United Kingdom.

On March 21, Pete was caught on camera in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. A picture of him posing with his fans in the market quarter was shared by a Facebook page called Altrincham HQ. In the caption, it was noted that he was “staying over in Altrincham with friends.”

Pete and Phoebe further fueled the rumors after being seen on multiple occasions together. One in particular was when they were spotted in the village of Caverswall, Staffordshire by a local schoolgirl Tilly Wagg. “It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together,” Tilly told Page Six. “They were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple.”

“They walked past our house and I recognized him immediately,” the 14-year-old continued. “I hadn’t seen anything written about Pete being in a relationship with Phoebe, but once I saw them together I thought, ‘Maybe they are?’ ”

Before being an item with Phoebe, Pete was linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber. He also got engaged to Ariana Grande in June 2018 before calling it off in October the same year. As for Phoebe, she was shipped by fans with her “Bridgerton” co-star Rege-Jean Page, though both actors have denied the dating rumors.