Paulina Porizkova Believes ‘Sex Gets Better With Age’

Paulina Porizkova has gone candid about sex life in her 50s. More than one year after her estranged husband Ric Ocasek passed away, the former supermodel talked about finding love once again and shared her belief that “sex gets better with age.”

When discussing about her dating life, the 56-year-old told Yahoo Life, “What I have found is that sex gets better with age, which is something that I was kind of terrified about for a while.” She explained, “Because I kept hearing all these horror stories about how you go through menopause and then you lose your sex drive and you don’t want to have sex anymore.”

The former judge on “America’s Next Top Model” went on to admit that such thought that had been haunted her was false. “And it turns out that it only gets better because I know my body so much better. Whatever confidence and wisdom that you acquire with age, it’s kind of paying off in your 50s,” she stated.

The mother of two added that things were different now that she is older. “Now I take my pleasure where I know that I had it or where I can. I’m not there to please the guy; I’m there to be pleased,” she gushed.

Paulina lost Ric in September 2019. The two got married in 1989 when she was just 19. When asked about what kind of partner she was looking for these days, she confessed that she had no idea. “What am I looking for in a partner? Quite honestly, I don’t know,” she responded.

“I don’t have a clue. I don’t know what I want because my husband was my soulmate for such a long time, and what he provided me at that time is no longer what I need,” she stated. “I need something else now because I’m way more fabulous now than I was at 19. I need a guy that can withstand my awesomeness.”