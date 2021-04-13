Pair Have Agreed To Joint Custody Over Their Four Kids

“They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised,” a source told People in February. “What they want in life and for their kids doesn’t always match.”

Speaking to E!, she revealed that there had been a “big fight” when Kanye banned North from wearing makeup. “North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” Kim said. “It’s turned into a big fight in the household right now.”

“The kids are getting older. He’s very cautious about what we have in the house — we got rid of the TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room,” she went on. She added: “He’s been very … had this epiphany of … being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see.”