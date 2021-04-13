Ousted Australia Post chief Christine Holgate would ‘welcome’ apology from Scott Morrison

Ousted Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate says she would welcome an apology from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, but the experience of being “hung in parliament” will never leave her.
Ms Holgate appeared on Today the day after a scorching testimony to a Senate hearing that detailed extensive claims of bullying and harassment in October last year.
She stood down from her role after an enormous political fall-out following the purchasing for four Cartier watches for Australia Post executive worth approximately $20,000.
“Everybody makes mistakes sometimes. And if (Scott Morrison) was to call me and apologise, I would welcome that apology,” Ms Holgate told Today.
“That’s all I want. It’s all the people have wanted. We just want respect. We just want a stop to bullying and humiliation.”
Ms Holgate said the past five months almost “broke” her, but she is stronger today for it.
“It felt like David fighting Goliath because I hope that makes me a more compassionate and understanding leader going forward,” Ms Holgate said.
“You can’t get run over and say I’m completely OK now. You can’t be. Not if you’re a person with real compassion. You know, we’ve all got feelings, but an apology would help, Karl.”
Ms Holgate said she is “undoubtedly” most disappointed with Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo, who she contends briefed the PM and lied about her resignation.
She said Mr Di Bartolomeo then leaked her offer of resignation to the media without her consent.
“He was the person who briefed the minister. He is the person who spoke to the minister before this event. He’s the person who is supposed to stand up for me. He unlawfully stood me down,” Ms Holgate said.
“It’s been the most disgraceful act of bullying. We have contracts, as all employees do. At no point have they ever respected that contract. It is a disgraceful act of humiliation, bullying, intimidation, call it what you like.”