Ousted Australia Post chief Christine Holgate would ‘welcome’ apology from Scott Morrison

Ousted Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate says she would welcome an apology from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, but the experience of being “hung in parliament” will never leave her.

Ms Holgate appeared on Today the day after a scorching testimony to a Senate hearing that detailed extensive claims of bullying and harassment in October last year.

She stood down from her role after an enormous political fall-out following the purchasing for four Cartier watches for Australia Post executive worth approximately $20,000.

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate. (Today)

“Everybody makes mistakes sometimes. And if (Scott Morrison) was to call me and apologise, I would welcome that apology,” Ms Holgate told Today.

“That’s all I want. It’s all the people have wanted. We just want respect. We just want a stop to bullying and humiliation.”

Ms Holgate said the past five months almost “broke” her, but she is stronger today for it.

Christine Holgate delivered a searing testimony at a hearing on Australia Post at Parliament House. (Alex Ellinghausen)

“It felt like David fighting Goliath because I hope that makes me a more compassionate and understanding leader going forward,” Ms Holgate said.

“You can’t get run over and say I’m completely OK now. You can’t be. Not if you’re a person with real compassion. You know, we’ve all got feelings, but an apology would help, Karl.”

Ms Holgate said she is “undoubtedly” most disappointed with Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo, who she contends briefed the PM and lied about her resignation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for her resignation after learning of the spending on Cartier watches. (Sydney Morning Herald)

She said Mr Di Bartolomeo then leaked her offer of resignation to the media without her consent.

“He was the person who briefed the minister. He is the person who spoke to the minister before this event. He’s the person who is supposed to stand up for me. He unlawfully stood me down,” Ms Holgate said.