Orlando Bloom Cares More About Oat Milk Than Katy Perry’s Dramatic Hair Change

While the ‘Dark Horse’ hitmaker is being flooded with compliments over her new look, her ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor fiance chooses to point out at their household necessity.

Orlando Bloom seems to care more about the groceries supplies than Katy Perry‘s new look. Although his pop star fiancee has gotten the Internet buzzing over her dramatic hair change, the “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” actor chose to publicly remind her that they ran out of milk.

On Sunday, April 11, Orlando’s fiancee Katy took to Instagram to share her new look. Promoting a new episode of “American Idol“, the “Fireworks” hitmaker revealed that she has traded her blond hair with a new dark long tresses with side-swept bangs. It is unclear whether her new do was a result of a dye job or a wig, but she has drawn many comments over it.

One comment in particular came from Orlando. However, “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” actor shied away from sharing his two cents over Katy’s hair. Instead, he hilariously wrote, “Baby, we’re all out of oat milk,” in the comment section of the clip which caption read, “Roaring into the top 16 with [leopard] vibes tonight, don’t forget to watch then vote [love].”

While Orlando chose to poke fun at their home stock, others complimented Katy for her new look. The official account of “American Idol” left a filled emoji comment that includes fire emojis and love emoji, while a fan wrote, “YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON EARTH.” Another gushed, “Goddess! [love],” and a third reminisced the old time, “ARE WE IN 2016 OR WHAT.”

Katy later put out another Instagram post that saw her fixing her new hair while experimenting with a filter that enlarged her nose into a cartoonish shape. In its caption, she wrote, “West coast, hope you’re watching #AmericanIdol right now!!! [love]” Posing in a leopard-print dress and a gold cross necklace, she added, “I love this light. It makes me look so glam.”

Orlando and Katy share a 7-month-old daughter, named Daisy Dove. On March 20, the 44-year-old actor got candid that he did not have “enough” sex with his fiancee after they became parents. Talking to The Guardian, he pointed out, “We just had a baby, though.”

Aside from Daisy, Orlando is also a father to 10-year-old son Flynn whom he shared with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. In another interview with the Sunday Times, he opened up about fatherhood. “It’s amazing to be a father again,” he admitted. “There’s less anxiety this time and more presence. I’m a Capricorn, so I crave routine. Fortunately my partner is really into that too.”