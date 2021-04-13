Orion Protocol Integrates Polkadot Into Orion Terminal By CoinQuora



Orion Protocol Integrates Polkadot Into Orion Terminal



Orion’s code has been successfully migrated onto the Polkadot ecosystem.

This migration was successful thanks to Moonbeam.

The integration is expected to reach completion in Q2 of 2021.

Orion Protocol, the liquidity aggregator building a decentralized gateway to the crypto market, announces that Orion’s code has been successfully migrated onto the Polkadot ecosystem.

This follows the recent announcement of integrations with , Fantom, BSC, Huobi’s ECO Chain, Avalanche, , and Elrond.

Notably, the successful migration of Orion’s code to the Polkadot ecosystem was via Moonbeam. This gives them immediate access to the many integrations including projects in the DeFi and NFT space. Furthermore, Polkadot and Moonbeam developers will be able to use Orion’s decentralized gateway to access major CEX, DEX, and swap pools in one place.

Currently, fragmentation is a critical issue in the digital asset space. This goes beyond the fragmentation of liquidity across exchanges through the lack of interoperability between the blockchains themselves.

With that said, chain-agnostic Orion Protocol is working with the biggest blockchains in the space to integrate them into the protocol. As mentioned, this includes Cardano, Fantom, BSC, Huobi’s ECO Chain, Avalanche, Ethereum, and Elrond.

Orion seeks to solve the fragmentation of crypto markets. To achieve this, they plan to aggregate liquidity across decentralized and centralized crypto exchanges and swap platforms in one decentralized platform.

This integration is expected to be completed by Q2 of 2021. It will enhance the interoperability and scalability of Orion Terminal. Moreover, it is expected to have low transaction costs, low transaction delay, high transaction concurrency, and cross-chain asset transfers.

Moreover, each chain brings its benefits to Orion Terminal. Together, they enable Orion to build a protocol that delivers the security, interoperability, and scalability that the DeFi space critically needs.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora