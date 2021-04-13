Origin Partners With Google Cloud to Bring NFTs Mainstream By CoinQuora



Origin Partners With Google Cloud to Bring NFTs Mainstream



Origin Protocol partners with Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud to create and sell NFTs.

The NFTs will be sold through Origin’s Dshop e-commerce platform.

Buyers can purchase the NFTs by paying with ETH or ERC-20 tokens.

According to a medium blog post, Origin Protocol has partnered with Google Cloud to create and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) through Origin’s Dshop e-commerce platform.

The blog post states,

As a partner of Google Cloud Marketplace, Origin is excited to introduce this new blockchain technology to developers and creators using Google Cloud infrastructure.

Create and Sell NFTs Through Dshop

Firstly, Origin’s Dshop on the Google Cloud marketplace needs to be set up. After setting up the Dshop, users can create or mint their own NFTs. For instance, users can follow either a written guide or video guide for NFT creation and minting procedures.

Moreover, users need to add the Web-3 enabled Metamask browser extension, as well as some ETH to pay for gas fees.

NFTs can also be minted through OpenSea. While ERC-721 NFT can be minted through Mintable. NFT minting is free on both platforms. After minting, users can create listings for them on their Dshop.

Moreover, creators can post the Etherscan link in the description, so that buyers will have a clear picture of the token existence and scarcity. More so, buyers could purchase NFTs by paying with ETH or ERC-20 tokens on the Dshop platform.

In order to complete the sale, users can transfer the NFT to buyers through OpenSea or Mintable. Some additional gas fees will be incurred to transfer the NFTs to the buyers, this fee is separate from the purchase fee.

Notably, NFTs are digital currency tokens that are unique. Moreover, NFTs could also represent ownership of physical objects. Added to this, exclusive or private content on the web could be unlocked by NFT holders.

Furthermore, Origin is a protocol for developing a marketplace of sharing economy through ETH blockchain. However, it enables developers and firms to create a blockchain-based decentralized marketplace.

On the other hand, Google Cloud Platform is a series of cloud computing services. However, it follows the same framework that Google utilizes for other end-user products namely, Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora