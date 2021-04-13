One plaintiff drops civil case against Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have won some recent rulings in the multiple sexual assault cases the star is facing in civil court stemming from over 20 women alleging that he engaged in inappropriate behavior.

A recent ruling noted that the women alleging wrongdoing on Watson’s part must be identified in order for the quarterback’s legal team to defend him in civil court.

We now have some more information on this story from Mr. Hardin himself. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, one of the reported victims has dropped her civil suit. Hardin goes on to note that they believe they have the names for 20 of the 22 women.

This also comes as the attorney for the reported victims released a statement earlier on Tuesday indicating that the 22 women would all identify themselves.