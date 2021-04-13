One of Australia’s most celebrated sailors dies in yacht capsize on the NSW north coast

One of Australia’s most celebrated sailors has died after his yacht capsized in rough seas on the NSW North Coast this morning.

Peter Warner, 90, won three Sydney to Hobarts in the 1960s, but it was his rescue of marooned youngsters in the South Pacific that made him famous around the world.

Warner’s yacht rolled on the incoming tide on the Ballina bar just before 9am today, throwing the 90-year-old and a teenager with him overboard.