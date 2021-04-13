Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Still Live Under Same Roof, Win Restraining Order Against Stalker

WENN

The former engaged couple, as revealed in legal documents about an alleged stalker, are still living together with their children despite her new relationship with Harry Styles.

AceShowbiz –

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

Following Wilde’s lawyer Shawn Holley attending court on Monday (12Apr21), a judge granted an order protecting the actor and her family – ex Sudeikis and their two children – from the 30-year-old man called Eric Nathanial Fuhs.

The “Tron” star claimed Fuhs has been harassing her for months and submitted security footage which showed him turning up at her house on multiple occasions. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ.com, Fuhs has left notes claiming that he’s in a relationship with Wilde.

One note, addressed to Sudeikis, explains “how she (Olivia) was unhappy in her relationship, and how she wanted to start a new relationship with me… This continued almost every day … until January, when Harry Styles got credit for what I was doing.”

Wilde is currently in a relationship with former One Direction star Styles.

The screen star alleges that the harassment began back in October (20) when Fuhs accessed a private Zoom call Wilde was on, and progressed to turning up at her house to leave the notes.

However, Wilde claims she is worried that Fuhs managed to find her house – given that she’s never shared her address – and expressed concern about one of his notes which read, “I, as of March 19, 2021 am now struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden.”

Now the order has been granted, Fuhs must stay 100 yards away from Wilde, Sudeikis and their two children. The actress revealed in the documents that she “live(s) with Mr Sudeikis and our two children” despite her relationship with Styles.