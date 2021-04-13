Oil Rises on Signs of U.S. Inventory Drawdown, OPEC Bullishness

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil extended gains in Asian trading after an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude stockpiles that followed an upbeat assessment of the demand outlook from OPEC.

Futures in New York rose 0.7% after advancing 0.8% on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories fell by 3.61 million barrels last week, according to people familiar, which will be a third straight decrease if confirmed by government figures on Wednesday. OPEC boosted its consumption forecast for this year and predicted the market recovery will continue.

Oil’s sizzling start to the year faltered in mid-March as some regions saw a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, raising concerns about near-term fuel demand. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly report Tuesday that rising consumption should help to trim stockpiles even as OPEC+ readies to return more barrels to the market from May.

The coronavirus, however, is clouding the outlook for demand with some countries renewing restrictions and lockdowns to curb its spread, highlighted by normally bustling streets in India left deserted. The pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in Europe after concerns about blood clots also marks another setback for the global inoculation drive.