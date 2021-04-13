NYSE celebrates historic ‘first trades’ with NFT series By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, has jumped on the NFT bandwagon by minting nonfungible tokens celebrating the first trade made in the shares of prominent U.S. companies.

In an April 13th announcement, NYSE’s president, Stacey Cunningham, described NFTs as a “new, fun way to mark the moment” of a company’s first trade on the NYSE.

NYSE’s First Trade NFT for Spotify (NYSE:): Crypto.com