Nvidia triples revenue forecast for crypto mining GPU sales By Cointelegraph

Nvidia triples revenue forecast for crypto mining GPU sales

Nvidia (NASDAQ:) says the positive performance of its various market segments has seen the company revise its initial forecasts for Q1 of fiscal 2022.

The company made this known during its annual investor day on Monday revealing total revenue for Q1 is already tracking above the $5.30 billion forecast included in its previous end-of-year earnings call.