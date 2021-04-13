No. 16 Lady Vols Blank Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Athletics

Photo: Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A consistent effort on both sides of the plate pushed the No. 16 Tennessee softball team past Tennessee Tech, 8-0, on Monday evening at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee’s (29-6) win marked both its 22nd straight victory over Tennessee Tech (15-19) and its sixth shutout in nonconference midweek encounters this season.

Junior pitcher Ashley Rogers was stellar again in the circle tossing her sixth complete game shutout of the year, while fanning five batters and allowing just a single baserunner on one hit that came in the fourth inning.

Senior Chelsea Seggern and freshman Rylie West led the way for UT at the plate with each grabbing a pair of hits, while combining for three RBIs.

Senior Kiki Milloy also finished the night with multiple runs batted in with a three-run blast to end the in-state showdown in the fifth inning. The frozen rope marked Milloy’s 12th homer of the year and upped her season RBI total to 30.

UT opened its account on a flared single to left off the bat of Seggern that scored graduate student Cailin Hannon and gave the Lady Vols a quick, 1-0 lead in the opening inning.

Two innings later, Tennessee posted its first crooked number of the evening with a three-spot in the third on a single from Rylie West, a walk with the bases loaded and wild pitch.

West pushed across her second RBI of the night when she belted a triple to deep center field that scored Seggern to put the Lady Vols up, 5-0 through four innings of play.

In the ensuing frame, Milloy went yard over the left field wall with two runners on to end the evenings contest in both run-rule and walk-off fashion.

UP NEXT

UT returns to action with a midweek doubleheader with in-state foe Tennessee Tech on Wednesday night. First pitches for the twin bill from Sherri Parker Lee Stadium are set for 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET.