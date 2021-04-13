NFL Mock Drafts 2021: Compare Mel Kiper, Daniel Jeremiah, Todd McShay & latest from other experts

Is there a draft in here?
This is 2021. Of course there is. In fact, there is a draft everywhere.
Everyone has an NFL mock draft now. Just ask your next Uber driver or Target cashier if they’ve got a mock draft. They absolutely do, and don’t be surprised when they tell you that when they’re bagging up your toilet paper and oat milk.
See, everyone’s got a mock draft. But, truthfully, there are people — experts, if you will — who know a little bit more about the NFL draft, the ins and outs, needs of teams and knowledge of prospects than your average barstool GM.
This year, there are a number of intriguing storylines heading into the first round: How many QBs will go in the first round? How many in the top 10? How many Alabama players will be selected?
Here’s what some of the experts are saying about this year’s first round:
Vinnie Iyer’s mock draft (Sporting News)
Iyer’s latest mock draft was released on April 13.
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson
|2
|New York Jets
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU
|3
|San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU)
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|Trey Lance
|QB
|North Dakota State
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Oregon
|6
|Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|LSU
|7
|Detroit Lions
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|9
|Denver Broncos
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Alabama
|11
|New York Giants
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Northwestern
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers)
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Florida
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Alabama
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|OL
|USC
|15
|New England Patriots
|Micah Parson
|LB
|Penn State
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|Gregory Rousseau
|EDGE
|Miami
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|OLB
|Notre Dame
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|Kwity Paye
|EDGE
|Michigan
|19
|Washington Football Team
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Virginia Tech
|20
|Chicago Bears
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Florida
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|Sam Cosmi
|OT
|Texas
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|Teven Jenkins
|OT
|Oklahoma State
|23
|New York Jets (from SEA)
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|South Carolina
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
|Christian Barmore
|DT
|Alabama
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Georgia
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jaelan Phillips
|EDGE
|Miami
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|Joseph Ossai
|EDGE
|Texas
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Jalen Mayfield
|OT
|Michigan
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|Jayson Oweh
|EDGE
|Penn State
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Northwestern
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DT
|Washington
Noteworthy:
— Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, not Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, is the first cornerback off the board at No. 8 to the Panthers. Farley’s stock is questionable at the moment as he recovers from back surgery.
— Four straight QBs kick off the 2021 NFL Draft, with Justin Fields sliding to the Broncos at No. 9.
— Sam Cosmi, first-rounder? While Cosmi’s versatility is praised, some question his first-round viability. In any case, Iyer projects Cosmi to go ahead of Teven Jenkins, at No. 21 to the Colts.
Mel Kiper’s mock draft (ESPN)
Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft was released on April 13 and features mock trades:
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson
|2
|New York Jets
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU
|3
|San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU)
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Ohio State
|4
|Miami Dolphins (mock trade with ATL)
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Florida
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Oregon
|6
|Atlanta Falcons (mock trade with MIA)
|Trey Lance
|QB
|North Dakota State
|7
|Detroit Lions
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|LSU
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama
|9
|Denver Broncos
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Penn State
|10
|New England Patriots (mock trade with DAL)
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State
|11
|New York Giants
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Alabama
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from SF)
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Alabama
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Rashawn Slater
|OL
|Northwestern
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Virginia Tech
|15
|Dallas Cowboys
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|OL
|USC
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|Kwity Paye
|DE
|Michigan
|19
|Washington Football Team
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|Notre Dame
|20
|Chicago Bears
|Teven Jenkins
|OT
|Oklahoma State
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jaelan Phillips
|DE
|Miami
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Ole Miss
|23
|New York Jets (from SEA)
|Gregory Newsome II
|CB
|Northwestern
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
|Trevon Moehrig
|S
|TCU
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|Kentucky
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|Zaven Collins
|OLB/DE
|Tulsa
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Minnesota
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB/DE
|Georgia
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Jayson Oweh
|OLB
|Penn State
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Christian Barmore
|DT
|Alabama
Noteworthy:
— Of course, all eyes on the QBs, and Kiper has the Patriots trading up to secure a falling Justin Fields at No. 10 — the NFL’s worst nightmare.
— The Detroit Lions could go in any direction, but in this mock they take Ja’Marr Chase as the first WR off the board.
— The Packers finally get Aaron Rodgers the receiver he so desperately wanted, grabbing Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman at No. 29.
Todd McShay’s mock draft (ESPN)
McShay’s latest mock draft was released on April 1, but was updated to include the Sam Darnold trade and what it could mean for the rest of the NFL draft.
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson
|2
|New York Jets
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU
|3
|San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU)
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Florida
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|LSU
|6
|Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama
|7
|Detroit Lions
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Alabama
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Alabama
|9
|Denver Broncos
|Trey Lance
|QB
|North Dakota State
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|South Carolina
|11
|New England Patriots (mock trade)
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers)
|Micah Parsons
|ILB
|Penn State
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Oregon
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|Rashawn Slater
|OL
|Northwestern
|15
|New England Patriots
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|ILB
|Notre Dame
|16
|Miami Dolphins (mock trade)
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|G
|USC
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Trevon Moehrig
|S
|TCU
|18
|Arizona Cardinals (mock trade)
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|19
|Washington Football Team
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Virginia Tech
|20
|Chicago Bears
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Florida
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|Kwity Paye
|DE
|Michigan
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Northwestern
|23
|New York Jets (from SEA)
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Clemsons
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
|Teven Jenkins
|OT
|Oklahoma State
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|Gregory Rousseau
|DE
|Miami
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Mississippi
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Jamin Davis
|ILB
|Kentucky
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|Jaelan Phillips
|DE
|Miami
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Georgia
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Zaven Collins
|OLB
|Tulsa
Noteworthy:
— John Elway and Denver finally have a long-term solution at the QB position, as McShay has Trey Lance going to the Broncos at No. 9. Elway has been searching for the next great QB after Peyton Manning for years.
— Najee Harris — who recently told McShay “kiss my ass” — ends up with the Steelers at No. 24, alleviating pressure on the Steelers offense, which suffered on the ground last year.
— Everyone’s worst nightmare confirmed: Bill Belichick gets his hands on a future franchise quarterback, with the Patriots trading up to 11 to grab a falling Justin Fields.
Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft (NFL Network)
DJ’s latest mock draft was released on April 6.
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson
|2
|New York Jets
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU
|3
|San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU)
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|Trey Lance
|QB
|North Dakota State
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Bengals
|6
|Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|LSU
|7
|Detroit Lions
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Northwestern
|9
|Denver Broncos
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Oregon
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|Kwity Paye
|EDGE
|Michigan
|11
|New York Giants
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers)
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Alabama
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|South Carolina
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jaelan Phillips
|EDGE
|Miami
|15
|New England Patriots
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Penn State
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Alabama
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|Notre Dame
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|Gregory Rousseau
|EDGE
|Miami
|19
|Washington Football Team
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|OL
|USC
|20
|Chicago Bears
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Northwestern
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Virginia Tech
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|23
|New York Jets (from SEA)
|Azeez Ojulari
|EDGE
|Georgia
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Teven Jenkins
|OT
|Oklahoma State
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
|Trevon Moehrig
|S
|TCU
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|Kentucky
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jayson Oweh
|EDGE
|Penn State
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|Asante Samuel
|CB
|Florida State
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Landon Dickerson
|C
|Alabama
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|Joe Tryon
|EDGE
|Washington
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kelvin Joseph
|CB
|Kentucky
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Mississippi
Noteworthy:
— Jared who? Jeremiah has the Lions selecting Ohio State passer with the No. 7 overall pick. Detroit, of course, traded Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff (and more) this offseason. The Goff Era in the Motor City might be over before it even begins.
— After letting All-Pro center Corey Linsley walk in free agency, the Packers reinforce the offensive line with Landon Dickerson at No. 29.
— Five is the magic number, as in five first-round QBs. Jeremiah takes it a step further: Five quarterbacks will be selected in the top 10, the first time that will have happened in NFL Draft history.