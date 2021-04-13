NFL Mock Drafts 2021: Compare Mel Kiper, Daniel Jeremiah, Todd McShay & latest from other experts

Is there a draft in here?

This is 2021. Of course there is. In fact, there is a draft everywhere.

Everyone has an NFL mock draft now. Just ask your next Uber driver or Target cashier if they’ve got a mock draft. They absolutely do, and don’t be surprised when they tell you that when they’re bagging up your toilet paper and oat milk.

See, everyone’s got a mock draft. But, truthfully, there are people — experts, if you will — who know a little bit more about the NFL draft, the ins and outs, needs of teams and knowledge of prospects than your average barstool GM.

This year, there are a number of intriguing storylines heading into the first round: How many QBs will go in the first round? How many in the top 10? How many Alabama players will be selected?

Here’s what some of the experts are saying about this year’s first round:

Vinnie Iyer’s mock draft (Sporting News)

Iyer’s latest mock draft was released on April 13.

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionSchool
1Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor LawrenceQBClemson
2New York JetsZach WilsonQBBYU
3San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU)Mac JonesQBAlabama
4Atlanta FalconsTrey LanceQBNorth Dakota State
5Cincinnati BengalsPenei SewellOTOregon
6Miami Dolphins (from PHI)Ja’Marr ChaseWRLSU
7Detroit LionsDeVonta SmithWRAlabama
8Carolina PanthersCaleb FarleyCBVirginia Tech
9Denver BroncosJustin FieldsQBOhio State
10Dallas CowboysPatrick Surtain IICBAlabama
11New York GiantsRashawn SlaterOTNorthwestern
12Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers)Kyle PittsTEFlorida
13Los Angeles ChargersJaylen WaddleWRAlabama
14Minnesota VikingsAlijah Vera-TuckerOLUSC
15New England PatriotsMicah ParsonLBPenn State
16Arizona CardinalsGregory RousseauEDGEMiami
17Las Vegas RaidersJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahOLBNotre Dame
18Miami DolphinsKwity PayeEDGEMichigan
19Washington Football TeamChristian DarrisawOTVirginia Tech
20Chicago BearsKadarius ToneyWRFlorida
21Indianapolis ColtsSam CosmiOTTexas
22Tennessee TitansTeven JenkinsOTOklahoma State
23New York Jets (from SEA)Jaycee HornCBSouth Carolina
24Pittsburgh SteelersNajee HarrisRBAlabama
25Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)Christian BarmoreDTAlabama
26Cleveland BrownsAzeez OjulariOLBGeorgia
27Baltimore RavensJaelan PhillipsEDGEMiami
28New Orleans SaintsJoseph OssaiEDGETexas
29Green Bay PackersJalen MayfieldOTMichigan
30Buffalo BillsJayson OwehEDGEPenn State
31Kansas City ChiefsGreg Newsome IICBNorthwestern
32Tampa Bay BuccaneersLevi OnwuzurikeDTWashington

Noteworthy:

— Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, not Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, is the first cornerback off the board at No. 8 to the Panthers. Farley’s stock is questionable at the moment as he recovers from back surgery.

— Four straight QBs kick off the 2021 NFL Draft, with Justin Fields sliding to the Broncos at No. 9.

— Sam Cosmi, first-rounder? While Cosmi’s versatility is praised, some question his first-round viability. In any case, Iyer projects Cosmi to go ahead of Teven Jenkins, at No. 21 to the Colts.

Mel Kiper’s mock draft (ESPN)

Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft was released on April 13 and features mock trades:

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionSchool
1Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor LawrenceQBClemson
2New York JetsZach WilsonQBBYU
3San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU)Mac JonesQBOhio State
4Miami Dolphins (mock trade with ATL)Kyle PittsTEFlorida
5Cincinnati BengalsPenei SewellOTOregon
6Atlanta Falcons (mock trade with MIA)Trey LanceQBNorth Dakota State
7Detroit LionsJa’Marr ChaseWRLSU
8Carolina PanthersDeVonta SmithWRAlabama
9Denver BroncosMicah ParsonsLBPenn State
10New England Patriots (mock trade with DAL)Justin FieldsQBOhio State
11New York GiantsJaylen WaddleWRAlabama
12Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from SF)Patrick Surtain IICBAlabama
13Los Angeles ChargersRashawn SlaterOLNorthwestern
14Minnesota VikingsChristian DarrisawOTVirginia Tech
15Dallas CowboysJaycee HornCBVirginia Tech
16Arizona CardinalsCaleb FarleyCBVirginia Tech
17Las Vegas RaidersAlijah Vera-TuckerOLUSC
18Miami DolphinsKwity PayeDEMichigan
19Washington Football TeamJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahLBNotre Dame
20Chicago BearsTeven JenkinsOTOklahoma State
21Indianapolis ColtsJaelan PhillipsDEMiami
22Tennessee TitansElijah MooreWROle Miss
23New York Jets (from SEA)Gregory Newsome IICBNorthwestern
24Pittsburgh SteelersNajee HarrisRBAlabama
25Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)Trevon MoehrigSTCU
26Cleveland BrownsJamin DavisLBKentucky
27Baltimore RavensTerrace Marshall Jr.WRLSU
28New Orleans SaintsZaven CollinsOLB/DETulsa
29Green Bay PackersRashod BatemanWRMinnesota
30Buffalo BillsAzeez OjulariOLB/DEGeorgia
31Kansas City ChiefsJayson OwehOLBPenn State
32Tampa Bay BuccaneersChristian BarmoreDTAlabama

Noteworthy:

— Of course, all eyes on the QBs, and Kiper has the Patriots trading up to secure a falling Justin Fields at No. 10 — the NFL’s worst nightmare.

— The Detroit Lions could go in any direction, but in this mock they take Ja’Marr Chase as the first WR off the board.

— The Packers finally get Aaron Rodgers the receiver he so desperately wanted, grabbing Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman at No. 29. 

Todd McShay’s mock draft (ESPN)

McShay’s latest mock draft was released on April 1, but was updated to include the Sam Darnold trade and what it could mean for the rest of the NFL draft.

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionSchool
1Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor LawrenceQBClemson
2New York JetsZach WilsonQBBYU
3San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU)Mac JonesQBAlabama
4Atlanta FalconsKyle PittsTEFlorida
5Cincinnati BengalsJa’Marr ChaseWRLSU
6Miami Dolphins (from PHI)DeVonta SmithWRAlabama
7Detroit LionsJaylen WaddleWRAlabama
8Carolina PanthersPatrick Surtain IICBAlabama
9Denver BroncosTrey LanceQBNorth Dakota State
10Dallas CowboysJaycee HornCBSouth Carolina
11New England Patriots (mock trade)Justin FieldsQBOhio State
12Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers)Micah ParsonsILBPenn State
13Los Angeles ChargersPenei SewellOTOregon
14Minnesota VikingsRashawn SlaterOLNorthwestern
15New England PatriotsJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahILBNotre Dame
16Miami Dolphins (mock trade)Alijah Vera-TuckerGUSC
17Las Vegas RaidersTrevon MoehrigSTCU
18Arizona Cardinals (mock trade)Caleb FarleyCBVirginia Tech
19Washington Football TeamChristian DarrisawOTVirginia Tech
20Chicago BearsKadarius ToneyWRFlorida
21Indianapolis ColtsKwity PayeDEMichigan
22Tennessee TitansGreg Newsome IICBNorthwestern
23New York Jets (from SEA)Travis EtienneRBClemsons
24Pittsburgh SteelersNajee HarrisRBAlabama
25Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)Teven JenkinsOTOklahoma State
26Cleveland BrownsGregory RousseauDEMiami
27Baltimore RavensTerrace Marshall Jr.WRLSU
28New Orleans SaintsElijah MooreWRMississippi
29Green Bay PackersJamin DavisILBKentucky
30Buffalo BillsJaelan PhillipsDEMiami
31Kansas City ChiefsAzeez OjulariOLBGeorgia
32Tampa Bay BuccaneersZaven CollinsOLBTulsa

Noteworthy:

— John Elway and Denver finally have a long-term solution at the QB position, as McShay has Trey Lance going to the Broncos at No. 9. Elway has been searching for the next great QB after Peyton Manning for years.

— Najee Harris — who recently told McShay “kiss my ass” — ends up with the Steelers at No. 24, alleviating pressure on the Steelers offense, which suffered on the ground last year.

— Everyone’s worst nightmare confirmed: Bill Belichick gets his hands on a future franchise quarterback, with the Patriots trading up to 11 to grab a falling Justin Fields.

Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft (NFL Network)

DJ’s latest mock draft was released on April 6.

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionSchool
1Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor LawrenceQBClemson
2New York JetsZach WilsonQBBYU
3San Francisco 49ers (via MIA from HOU)Mac JonesQBAlabama
4Atlanta FalconsTrey LanceQBNorth Dakota State
5Cincinnati BengalsKyle PittsTEBengals
6Miami Dolphins (from PHI)Ja’Marr ChaseWRLSU
7Detroit LionsJustin FieldsQBOhio State
8Carolina PanthersRashawn SlaterOTNorthwestern
9Denver BroncosPenei SewellOTOregon
10Dallas CowboysKwity PayeEDGEMichigan
11New York GiantsDeVonta SmithWRAlabama
12Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA from 49ers)Patrick Surtain IICBAlabama
13Los Angeles ChargersJaycee HornCBSouth Carolina
14Minnesota VikingsJaelan PhillipsEDGEMiami
15New England PatriotsMicah ParsonsLBPenn State
16Arizona CardinalsJaylen WaddleWRAlabama
17Las Vegas RaidersJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahLBNotre Dame
18Miami DolphinsGregory RousseauEDGEMiami
19Washington Football TeamAlijah Vera-TuckerOLUSC
20Chicago BearsGreg Newsome IICBNorthwestern
21Indianapolis ColtsChristian DarrisawOTVirginia Tech
22Tennessee TitansCaleb FarleyCBVirginia Tech
23New York Jets (from SEA)Azeez OjulariEDGEGeorgia
24Pittsburgh SteelersTeven JenkinsOTOklahoma State
25Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)Trevon MoehrigSTCU
26Cleveland BrownsJamin DavisLBKentucky
27Baltimore RavensJayson OwehEDGEPenn State
28New Orleans SaintsAsante SamuelCBFlorida State
29Green Bay PackersLandon DickersonCAlabama
30Buffalo BillsJoe TryonEDGEWashington
31Kansas City ChiefsKelvin JosephCBKentucky
32Tampa Bay BuccaneersElijah MooreWRMississippi

Noteworthy:

— Jared who? Jeremiah has the Lions selecting Ohio State passer with the No. 7 overall pick. Detroit, of course, traded Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff (and more) this offseason. The Goff Era in the Motor City might be over before it even begins.

— After letting All-Pro center Corey Linsley walk in free agency, the Packers reinforce the offensive line with Landon Dickerson at No. 29.

— Five is the magic number, as in five first-round QBs. Jeremiah takes it a step further: Five quarterbacks will be selected in the top 10, the first time that will have happened in NFL Draft history.

