NFL Mock Draft 2021: Complete 7-round edition pairs Patriots, Bears, Washington with new QBs after top picks

The 2021 NFL Draft is a little more than two weeks away. That makes it a great time to deliver Sporting News’ seven-round mock draft ahead of when the actual selections are made from April 29 through May 1.

Considering the talent of prospects across the board and specific team needs, here a look at the potential value picks from the no-brainer No. 1 overall through No. 259, also known as “Mr. Irrelevant.” Although there is a basis of rumors and targets, there’s also taking what players fit what situations best.

Here’s looking at how every team can nail every round:

NFL mock draft 2021: Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (6-6, 213) pounds)

The Jaguars need a franchise passer for Urban Meyer and they’re locked into whom they think will be a transcendent prospect.

2. New York Jets (2-14)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (6-3, 210 pounds)

The Jets have made this the second no-brainer in the draft, going for his attractive arm and athleticism combination in replacing traded Sam Darnold.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Texans through Dolphins)

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (6-3, 214 pounds)

There seems to be more clarity of late on which quarterback the 49ers targeted in their blockbuster trade up with the Dolphins. They should think the immediate high floor of Jones in Kyle Shanahan’s system is worth it, edging out the raw, higher upside of Trey Lance.

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12)

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (6-4, 226 pounds)

Speaking of Lance, he didn’t operate from new offensive-minded head coach Arthur Smith’s playbook on his pro day by accident. The Falcons are set to stash this youngster to succeed Matt Ryan in 2022.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (6-5, 325 pounds)

Getting Joe Burrow another big-time playmaker at wide receiver or tight end will be tempting but upgrading the pass protection is vital. Sewell still is the best all-around tackle in this class with his smooth agility for pass protection and rock-like stature for the running game.

6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU (6-1, 200 pounds)

The Dolphins moved down three spots and still may end up with their top early target. Chase can be a do-everything No. 1 who lines up everywhere to complement DeVante Parker well and will make Tua Tagovailoa very happy.

7. Detroit Lions (5-11)

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (6-1, 170 pounds)

The Lions would be ready to jump on Chase should he slip and also will need to give thought to Smith’s former Alabama teammate, Jaylen Waddle. Ultimately, after being gutted at the position in free agency, they need to go with the best all-around No. 1 available.

8. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (6-2, 207 pounds)

The Panthers invested enough in acquiring Darnold to think they’re no longer in the QB-drafting business. They do need a lot of cornerback help to complement Donte Jackson, and a flyer on big fading fromer Bronco A.J. Bouye won’t cut it. Farley can develop into a big, longer-term shutdown solution.

9. Denver Broncos (5-11)

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (6-3, 233 pounds)

The Broncos have to be thrilled about the Panthers’ deal for Darnold, because it ensures they can get a much-needed passing and athletic upgrade from Drew Lock early. Fields can be a great fit in Denver, which should take good advantage of his dual threat.

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10)

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (6-2, 203 pounds)

Surtain vs. Farley as the top corner is a good debate and the Cowboys can’t go wrong with either one to take of care their primary defensive need with one of the two safest defensive picks in the draft.

11. New York Giants (6-10)

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern (6-4, 315 pounds)

The Giants are working hard to clean up everything for Daniel Jones in Year 3 and a second young tackle after taking Andrew Thomas last year is the final step. Slater can take over the left side soon and let Thomas settle into a more comfortable spot on the right side anchoring the run blocking for Saquon Barkley.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from 49ers through Dolphins

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (6-6, 245 pounds)

The Eagles will hope things play out this way with both the Falcons and Bengals not taking Pitts well ahead of them. They should still be trading Zach Ertz and targeting Pitts as Jalen Hurts’ new ultimate security blanket with a heavy dose of dynamic athleticism for the position.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (5-10, 182 pounds)

The Chargers will be locked into Waddle should he slip out of the top 10 as a new big-play target for Justin Herbert to complement Keenan Allen well and become a field-stretching upgrade over oft-injured Mike Williams.

​14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC (6-4, 300 pounds)

The Vikings need to upgrade the left side of their line in some form and Vera-Tucker’s versatility and blend of strength and athleticism will get him a starting gig either inside or outside.

15. New England Patriots (7-9)

Micah Parsons, ILB, Penn State (6-3, 245 pounds)

The Patriots will look out for quarterback values later but should be fine taking a rangy playmaker to clean up and lead for Bill Belichick on the second level as Dont’a Hightower’s successor.

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (6-6, 260 pounds)

The Cardinals lost the sack impact of Haason Reddick in free agency and Chandler Jones is 31. Rousseau would be a good situational rusher now and develop into a regular starter soon.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Notre Dame (6-2, 216 pounds)

The Raiders invested in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski in free agency with limited return in 2020 so going after a natural run stopper with coverage instincts makes sense to round out their second level.

18. Miami Dolphins (10-6)

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan (6-4, 272 pounds)

Some look at Paye as more of an inside pass-rushing force but regardless, he’s an athletic freak for his size and Brian Flores will love him adding to the multiplicity of their defensive front.

19. Washington Football Team (7-9)

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (6-5, 314 pounds)

Washington needs to lock down left tackle a season removed from Trent Williams and the talent and value of Darrisaw works out nicely.

20. Chicago Bears (8-8)

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (5-11, 190 pounds)

The Bears need to think about getting more dynamic away from Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney and their disappointment in Anthony Miller calls for a giffted slot with some field-stretching skills.

21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas (6-6, 314 pounds)

The Colts saw Anthony Castonzo go into retirement and the nice-sized and pedigreed Cosmi is a solid immediate replacement option.

22. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (6-5, 310 pounds)

The Titans need to address their weakness created by Jack Conklin leaving for the Browns last offseason and Jenkins is the prototypical right tackle rock.

23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (6-1, 205 pounds)

Horn, the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe, is a good primary piece to add for the rebuild at cornerback under Robert Saleh.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (6-2, 230 pounds)

The Steelers will think about Jenkins for their run blocking should he be available, but they also can’t go wrong with the powerful Haris, who can be a major, durable three-down workhorse upgrade from James Conner.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama (6-3, 310 pounds)

The Jaguars need some beef and inside pass-rush burst in their defensive rebuild and Barmore, after a big postseason, would be the ideal force.

26. Cleveland Browns (11-5)

Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia (6-3, 240 pounds)

The Browns need some pass-rush and coverage versatility to support their front and the rest of their linebackers and Ojulari would be great for Joe Woods.

27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (6-5, 266 pounds)

Phillips has passed his former teammate Rousseau on some boards but regardless, the Ravens, after getting gutted in free agency, need to go after someone who could be their next Terrell Suggs.

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas (6-3, 245 pounds)

The Saints lost Trey Hendrickson opposite Cameron Jordan in free agency and can rebound well with Ossai playing end for Dennis Allen.

29. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan (6-5, 319 pounds)

The Packers need to think about right tackle in the short term and Mayfield would be a welcome athletic presence opposite all-world pass protector David Bakhtiari.

30. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State (6-5, 257 pounds)

File Oweh right along with Paye as a freakish pass-rush prospect with major upside and the Bills should be happy to have him to revamp their pressure under Leslie Frazier and Sean McDermott.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (6-0, 192 pounds)

The Chiefs could use a big corner for the outside and Newsome is a technically skilled cover man who makes a lot of plays on the ball.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington (6-3, 290 pounds)

Ndamukong Suh is back for another season but he’s 34 so the Bucs should think about stashing this quick, strong prospect to pair with Vita Vea.

NFL mock draft 2021: Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (6-1, 208 pounds)

The Jaguars had some of the worst safety play in the NFL last season. Moehrig, the most complete playmaker in a deep class for the position, makes a ton of sense as their third pick to pair with Rayshawn Jenkins.

34. New York Jets

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (6-4, 260 pounds)

The Jets got Horn for cornerback in the last first round and now can shore up the second level with a rangy athlete with some good pass-rush skills to support the ends.

35. Atlanta Falcons

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (5-10, 210 pounds)

The Falcons did sign former Panthers supersub Mike Davis but falling in line with Lance setting up their offense to be more explosive in the near future, getting Etienne’s open-field running and top-level receiving is a necessary extra element.

36. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Nick Bolton, OLB, Missouri (6-0, 232 pounds)

The Dolphins used Kyle Van Noy for only one season and here’s another way for Flores to upgrade the pressure packages in his front seven.

37. Philadelphia Eagles

Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama (6-3, 235 pounds)

The Eagles need a hammer in the middle of Jonathan Gannon’s defense who can clean up everywhere as a sound tackler and leader.

38. Cincinnati Bengals

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (6-3, 200 pounds)

The Bengals, after getting Sewell to better protect Burrow, can go after his former Tigers teammate as a nice-sized speedy big-play threat to complement Tee Higgins and slot ace Tyler Boyd well.

39. Carolina Panthers

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (6-5, 260 pounds)

The Panthers may be tempted by Pitts early but if they do go corner as projected earlier, this is a pretty strong follow. Dan Arnold was a sneaky signing, but Freiermuth’s blocking and receiving skills come at a much higher level for Christian McCaffrey and Darnold.

40. Denver Broncos

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (5-9, 180 pounds)

The Broncos seem loaded at wideout, but after Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, there’s a bit of a mixed bag. They are missing a versatile big play waiting to happen as a receiver and sometimes runner. Moore can provide that as they raise the gear of their offense with Fields.

41. Detroit Lions

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (6-6, 305 pounds)

The Lions need some help opposite Taylor Decker and Eichenberg fits the bill as a sound right tackle.

42. New York Giants

Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington (6-4, 251 pounds)

The Giants, after going for big athleticism on the outside of their offensive line, can turn to solving their weakness on the pass rush for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

43. San Francisco 49ers

Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State (6-4, 315 pounds)

The 49ers got Alex Mack as their new veteran center but could use a youthful burst of terrific run blocking for right guard.

44. Dallas Cowboys

Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest (6-5, 275 pounds)

The Cowboys think pass defense again after taking Surtain early with a highly productive rusher with a variety of moves.

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (6-3, 245 pounds)

The Jaguars have ignored looking at a high-end receiving option at this position for a while and that needs to change for Lawrence. This athletic target can help as an extra intermediate option.

46. New England Patriots

Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss (5-9, 184 pounds)

Look for the Patriots to continue overhauling their receiving corps after adding Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor in free agency. Moore is the ideal slot successor for Julian Edelman.

47. Los Angeles Chargers

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State (6-6, 304 pounds)

The Chargers addressed their interior with Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi in free agency but now need to focus on a potential left tackle for Herbert after giving him another big-play wideout in Waddle.

48. Las Vegas Raiders

Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (6-1, 200 pounds)

The Raiders are very weak next to Johnathan Abram and Holland can do everything well to support him as a run defender and cover man.

49. Arizona Cardinals

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (5-10, 220 pounds)

The Cardinals like Chase Edmonds more as a change of pace so getting Williams to replace Kenyan Drake as a power back makes a ton of sense.

50. Miami Dolphins

Creed Humphrey, G/C, Oklahoma (6-4, 312 pounds)

The Dolphins need to upgrade their interior both for run blocking and snapping for Tagovailoa and the former Sooners rock is a great value here.

51. Washington Football Team

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (6-5, 230 pounds)

Washington has Ryan Fitzpatrick as a bridge but can’t expect to have a real long-term solution between Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke. Trask’s arm and accurate pocket passing is a good fit for Scott Turner’s offense.

52. Chicago Bears

Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson (6-5, 345 pounds)

The Bears need offensive line help, too, and Carman is capable of playing multiple positions well after protecting Lawrence’s blind side in college.

53. Tennessee Titans

Landon Dickerson, G/C, Alabama (6-6, 326 pounds)

Given how much Derrick Henry and the power running game is key to their offense, the Titans would look pretty good to secure the future up front with Jenkins outside and Dickerson inside.

54. Indianapolis Colts

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State (6-3, 213 pounds)

The Colts didn’t bring back Malik Hooker and Nasirildeen can fit any scheme with power against the run and quickness in coverage.

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State (5-10, 184 pounds)

The Steelers cut Steven Nelson and also lost slot Mike Hilton in free agency. Samuel is a nice pedigreed prospect with the speed and quickness in man coverage to play inside or outside and also is a plus against the run.

56. Seattle Seahawks

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama (6-5, 312 pounds)

The Seahawks need to upgrade at right tackle and Leatherwood can be a powerful run blocker for them for many years to come.

57. Los Angeles Rams

Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (6-3, 245 pounds)

The Rams could use an outside pass-rush boost behind Leonard Floyd and Roche fits their 3-4 well.

58. Baltimore Ravens

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (6-2, 212 pounds)

The Ravens need to keep thinking pass defense early and Melifonwu’s size can be effective in their secondary.

59. Cleveland Browns

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford (6-1, 198 pounds)

The Browns need some more size and depth at cornerback and Adebo fits the profile well for Woods.

60. New Orleans Saints

Jay Tufele, DT, USC (6-3, 315 pounds)

The Saints had to cut Malcom Brown in free agency so they make a second straight addition to Allen’s front four.

61. Buffalo Bills

Trey Smith, G, Tennessee (6-5, 330 pounds)

The Bills need to get better with their traditional running game and Smith can offer strong inside support there.

62. Green Bay Packers

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State (5-11, 193 pounds)

Wallace can give the Packers a legitimate reliable No. 2 outside for Davante Adams with his possession tendencies and occasional big-play burst.

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (6-2, 210 pounds)

The Chiefs have bigger plans for Mecole Hardman but could use a possession-type red zone asset in replacing Sammy Watkins.

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke (6-3, 235 pounds)

The Buccaneers need to bring along an energetic situational rusher behind Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.

NFL mock draft 2021: Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State (6-3, 241 pounds)

Meyer can tap into his former program under Ryan Day for an impactful all-around playmaker who just needs to become more consistent.

66. New York Jets

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (6-1, 185 pounds)

The Jets can add Stokes to pair with Horn and suddenly their situation is looking a lot better at cornerback.

67. Houston Texans

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State (6-3, 245 pounds)

The Texans get into the draft with a high-effort pass rusher they need after losing J.J. Watt in free agency.

68. Atlanta Falcons

Deonte Brown, G, Alabama (6-3, 364 pounds)

The Falcons need a massive run blocker to help Davis and Etienne and Brown is the interior behemoth for whom they have been looking.

69. Cincinnati Bengals

Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh (6-5, 264 pounds)

The Bengals did sign Hendrickson to replace Carl Lawson but they could use this prototypical 4-3 end for further help against the pass.

70. Phladelphis Eagles

Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (5-10, 191 pounds)

The Eagles have had a mess at cornerback of late and here they can target a strong slot solution with the athleticism, quickness and toughness needed.

71. Denver Broncos

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (6-4, 224 pounds)

Vic Fangio needs an active inside defender who has natural coverage skills and quickness to get everywhere against the run.

72. Detroit Lions

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa (6-3, 305 pounds)

The Lions are in desperate need of inside power and quickness and Nixon can provide some good pass-rush juice, too.

73. Carolina Panthers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (6-1, 195 pounds)

The Panthers tap into Darnold’s former program for a player that will remind him of JuJu Smith-Schuster as a tough slot presence to put between Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore.

74. Washington Football Team (from 49ers)

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (6-2, 227 pounds)

Former NFL star linebackers Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio will love having this defender with old-school run-stopping and new-school coverage skills.

75. Dallas Cowboys

Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh (5-11, 190 pounds)

The Cowboys have seen Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods leave in recent offseason and can get fine versatile safety help here.

76. New York Giants

Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU (6-3, 362 pounds)

The Giants neeed a hammer for the nose after losing Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelvin is ideal with his massive run-stuffing frame.

77. Los Angeles Chargers

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State (6-1, 194 pounds)

Wade has been a bit polarizing as he once was perceived as a first-rounder but his skill set for the slot is nice for a team that had to part ways with Desmond King.

78. Minnesota Vikings

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU (6-3, 233 pounds)

The Vikings like to keep rebuilding defensively and the second level needs some attention with Anthony Barr back for only more season.

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

Josh Myers, G/C, Ohio State (6-5, 312 pounds)

The Raiders said goodbye to Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson in free agency so a solid run-blocking interior option is a must somewhat early.

80. Las Vegas Raiders

Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State (6-2, 300 pounds)

Run stopping with a stronger interior is also a priority for the Raiders so they shouldn’t mind going back-to-back Buckeyes.

81. Miami Dolphins

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina (5-7, 202 pounds)

The Dolphins got a good season from Myles Gaskin but Carter can give their backfield a needed more explosive element in a committee.

82. Washington Football Team

Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse (6-0, 203 pounds)

Washington has Kamren Curl making plays on the back end and here’s a good complement in coverage with ballhawk instincts.

83. Chicago Bears

Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (5-10, 211 pounds)

The Bears did get Toney in the first round here but Rodgers is a different style of hybrid player and also can provide a massive boost in the return game with Cordarrelle Patterson gone.

84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts)

D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan (5-9, 189 pounds)

The Eagles could beneift from a big slot option for Hurts and Eskridge provides just that a la the Michael Pittman Jr. pick for Nick Sirianni in Indy last season.

85. Tennessee Titans

Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame (6-4, 248 pounds)

The Titans need to find a replacement for Jonnu Smith and Tremble can contribute as an athletic receiver right away while he rounds out into a strong blocker.

86. New York Jets (from Seahawks)

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis (5-11, 191 pounds)

Gainwell is a good value here to upgrade the Jets’ rushing attack with his ability to excel in Mike LaFleur’s zone-blocking scheme.

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan (6-1, 232 pounds)

The Steelers need someone to better flank Devin Bush and this fellow former Wolverine is ideal for their rotation.

88. Los Angeles Rams

Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (6-3, 242 pounds)

The Rams must get more active on the inside of their 3-4, too, and Werner can fill the massive coverage void Littlelton left behind.

89. Cleveland Browns

Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA (6-2, 280 pounds)

The Browns need to keep thinking of boosting defense everywhere and they can land a quick backfield disruptor for the inside here.

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Ravens)

Hunter Long, TE, Boston College (6-5, 254 pounds)

The Vikings parted ways with long-time starter Kyle Rudolph, and Long, a natural receiver and sound blocker, is a good complement to Irv Smith Jr.

91. Cleveland Browns (from Saints)

Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia (6-6, 243 pounds)

The Browns could use some size and thumping ability on the inside of their defense, too. Showden has the frame and athleticism to make a lot of plays.

92. Green Bay Packers

Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt (6-5, 285 pounds)

The Packers need to get some situational pass rush help behind Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith and Odeyingbo is a good fit.

93. Buffalo Bills

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (6-2, 185 pounds)

Campbell has the size to develop into a shutdown cover man in time but for now he’s best known for being an active, aggressive on-ball playmaker.

94. Kansas City Chiefs

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati (6-4, 302 pounds)

The Cheifs need to address offensive line with the right values and tackle is a priority after cutting Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville (5-9, 165 pounds)

The Bucs continue to hold firm on not re-signing Antonio Brown and they should be drawn to Atwell’s flat-out speed, quickness and big-play ability.

96. New England Patriots (compensatory)

Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF (6-0, 186 pounds)

The Patriots have to start a steady rebuild of their aging secondnary and Robinson’s size and coverage versatility fits with Belichick.

97. Los Angeles Chargers (from Texans) (compensatory)

Richie Grant, S, UCF (6-0, 194 pounds)

The Chargers lost Rayshawn Jenkins in free agency and Grant can help further rebuild their secondary inside along with Wade as a good complement to Derwin James.

98. New Orleans Saints (compensatory)

Ar’Darius Washington, S, TCU (5-8, 178 pounds)

The Saints were able to keep Marcus Williams on the franchise tag but Malcolm Jenkins is nearing the end of his career at the other safety. Washington is an exceptional cover man who can also help in subpackages like a nickel back.

99. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa (6-9, 314 pounds)

The Cowboys need to stash some offensive tackle promise and the massive Brown makes sense.

100. Tennessee Titans (compensatory)

Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina (6-4, 212 pounds)

The Titans broke up with Adoree’ Jackson and Macolm Butler in free agency so adding Mukuamu’s size with Janoris Jenkins and Krisitian Fulton would help.

101. Detroit Lions (from Rams, compensatory)

Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina (5-11, 190 pounds)

The Lions got Smith to help replace Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. but they follow that with get a potential slot ace to replace Danny Amendola.

102. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)

Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia (5-11, 190 pounds)

The 49ers need to procure a better backup and contingency option for both Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt.

103. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest (6-3, 215 pounds)

Surratt’s combination of physicality and big-play ability should be appealing to add to Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

104. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

Walker Little, OT, Stanford (6-7, 313 pounds)

The Ravens need stronger outside depth behind Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. and Little’s size is ideal for that developmental swing role.

105. New Orleans Saints (compensatory)

Seth Williams, WR, Auburn (6-2, 224 pounds)

The Saints are in the market for a reliable No. 2 outside after only one season with Emmanuel Sanders and Williams has some of the same tough possession and field-stretching traits.

NFL mock draft: Round 4

106. Jacksonville Jaguars: Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

107. New York Jets: Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

108. Atlanta Falcons: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston

109. Houston Texans: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

110. Cleveland Browns (from Eagles): Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State

111. Cincinnati Bengals: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

112. Detroit Lions: Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

113. Carolina Panthers: Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

114. Denver Broncos: Caden Sterns, S, Texas

115. Dallas Cowboys: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

116. New York Giants: Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

117. San Francisco 49ers: Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

118. Los Angeles Chargers: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

119. Minnesota Vikings: Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia

120. New England Patriots: Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

121. Las Vegas Raiders: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

122. New England Patriots (from Cardinals through Texans): Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

124. Washington Football Team: Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia

125. Minnesota Vikings (from Bears): Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

126. Tennessee Titans: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame

127. Indianapolis Colts: Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

128. Pittsburgh Steelers: Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

129. Seattle Seahawks: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame

131. Baltimore Ravens: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

132. Cleveland Browns: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

133. New Orleans Saints: Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

134. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills): Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

135. Green Bay Packers: Garret Wallow, LB, TCU

136. Kansas City Chiefs: Chauncey Golston, EDGE, Iowa

137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

138. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory): Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State

139. New England Patriots (compensatory): Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

140. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory): Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

141. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory): Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss

142. Green Bay Packers (compensatory): Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

143. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory): Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

144. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory): Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia

NFL mock draft: Round 5

145. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cameron Sample, EDGE/DT, Tulane

146. New York Jets: Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB

147. Houston Texans: Drake Jackson, G/C, Kentucky

148. Atlanta Falcons: Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis

149. Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan

150. Philadelphia Eagles: Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA

151. Carolina Panthers: Jarret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

152. Denver Broncos: Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

153. Detroit Lions: Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State

154. New York Jets (from Giants): Miller Forristall, TE, Alabama

155. San Francisco 49ers: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

156. Miami Dolphins (from Cowboys through Eagles): Robert Hainsey, OT/G, Notre Dame

157. Minnesota Vikings: Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

158. Houston Texans (from Patriots): Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

159. Los Angeles Chargers: Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin

160. Arizona Cardinals: Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

161. Buffalo Bills (from Raiders): Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

162. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dolphins): Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

163. Washington Football Team: Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State

164. Chicago Bears: Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State

165. Indianapolis Colts: Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse

166. Tennessee Titans: Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

167. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks): Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke

168. Minnesota Vikings (from Steelers through Ravens): Justin HIlliard, LB, Ohio State

169. Cleveland Browns (from Rams): Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

170. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Browns): Tommy Kraemer, G, Notre Dame

171. Baltimore Ravens: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

172. San Francisco 49ers (from Saints): Brenden Jaimes, OT/G, Nebraska

173. Green Bay Packers: Chris Evans, RB, Michigan

174. Buffalo Bills: Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois

175. Kansas City Chiefs: Tariq Thompson, S, San Diego State

176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma

177. New England Patriots (compensatory): Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

178. Green Bay Packers (compensatory): Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

179. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory): Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

180. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory): William Bradley-King, EDGE, Baylor

181. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory): David Moore, G, Grambling State

182. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory): Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

183. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory): Josh Ball, OT, Marshall

184. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory): Patrick Johnson, EDGE, Tulane

NFL mock draft: Round 6

185. Los Angeles Chargers (from Jaguars through Titans): Sadarius Hutcherson, G, South Carolina

186. New York Jets: Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame

187. Atlanta Falcons: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

188. New England Patriots (from Texans): Malik Herring, EDGE, Georgia

189. Philadelphia Eagles: Keith Taylor Jr., CB, Washington

190. Cincinnati Bengals: Ellerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa

191. Denver Broncos: Dax Milne, WR, BYU

192. Dallas Cowboys (from Lions): Jack Anderson, G, Texas Tech

193. Carolina Panthers: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

194. San Francisco 49ers: Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Kansas

195. Houston Texans (from Cowboys through Patriots): Austin Watkins Jr., WR, UAB

196. New York Giants: Tarron Jackson, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

197. New England Patriots: Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU

198. Los Angeles Chargers: Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

199. Minnesota Vikings: Camryn Bynum, CB, California

200. Las Vegas Raiders: Kendrick Green, G, Illinois

201. New York Giants (from Cardinals): Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana

202. Cincinnati Bengals (from Dolphins through Texans): Robert Jones, G, MIddle Tennessee State

203. Houston Texans (from Washington through Raiders and Dolphins): Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

204. Chicago Bears: Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Green

205. Tennessee Titans: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

206. Indianapolis Colts: Rico Bussey, WR, Hawaii

207. Kansas City Chiefs (from Steelers through Dolphins): Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

208. Chicago Bears (from Seahawks through Dolphins): Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

209. Los Angeles Rams: Tay Gowan, CB, UFC

210. Baltimore Ravens: Bryce Hargrove, G, Pittsburgh

211. Cleveland Browns: Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State

212. Houston Texans (from Saints): Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

213. Buffalo Bills: Shemar Jean-Charles, CB/S, Appalachian State

214. Green Bay Packers: Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

215. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs): Trey Hill, C/G, Georgia

216. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Buccaneers): Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

217. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory): Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

218. New Orleans Saints (compensatory): Brady Breeze, S, Oregon

219. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory): Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia

220. Green Bay Packers (compensatory): Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo

221. Chicago Bears (compensatory): Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas

222. Carolina Panthers (compensatory): D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

223. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory): Riley Cole, LB, South Alabama

224. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory): Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida

225. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory): Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (Ohio)

226. New York Jets (from Panthers, compensatory): Kary Vincent Jr., CB/S, LSU

227. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory): Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

228. Chicago Bears (compensatory): Quinn Meinerz, G/C, Wisconsin-Whitewater

NFL mock draft: Round 7

229. New Orleans Saints (from Jaguars): Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

230. San Francisco 49ers (from Jets): Jose Borregales, K, Miami

231. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): Pro Wells, TE, TCU

232. Tennessee Titans (from Falcons through Dolphins): Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas

233. Houston Texans (from Bengals): Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

234. Philadelphia Eagles: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

235. Cincinnati Bengals (from Lions through Seahawks): Damar Hamlin, S, Pittsburgh

236. Buffalo Bills (from Panthers): JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State

237. Denver Broncos: Jamar Watson, EDGE/LB, Kentucky

238. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

239. Denver Broncos (from Giants): Drew Dalman, C/G, Stanford

240. Philadelphia Eagles (from 49ers): Mustafa Johnson, DT, Colorado

241. Los Angeles Chargers: K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

242. New England Patriots: WR Josh Palmer, Tennessee

243. Arizona Cardinals: Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State

244. Washington Football Team (from Raiders): Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central

245. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Dolphins): Tristen Hoge, G, BYU

246. Washington Football Team: Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

247. Arizona Cardinals (from Bears through Raiders): Tre Walker, WR, San Jose State

248. Indianapolis Colts: Grant Stuard, LB, Houston

249. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Titans): Carlo Kemp, DT/EDGE, Michigan

250. Seattle Seahawks: Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

251. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Steelers): Michal Menet, G/C, Penn State

252. Los Angeles Rams: C.J. Verdell, RB, Oregon

253. Denver Broncos (from Browns): Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan

254. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Ravens): Shane Buechele, QB, SMU

255. New Orleans Saints: Max Duffy, P, Kentucky

256. Green Bay Packers: Camaron Cheeseman, LS, Michigan

257. Cleveland Browns (from Bills): Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech

258. Miami Dolphins (from Chiefs): LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama

259. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tuf Borland, LB, Ohio State