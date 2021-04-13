NATO Chief Criticizes Russian Military Buildup

“Russia’s considerable military buildup is unjustified, unexplained and deeply concerning. Russia must end this military buildup in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately. We regret Russia’s decision not to participate in the recent meeting at the O.C. to dispel concerns about its unusual military activities. Russia must respect its international commitments. We have also increased the presence in the Black Sea region in the Black Sea with more naval presence and more ships, more port visits. And we are constantly looking into how we can continue to step up and provide more practical support to Ukraine to help them defend themselves.” ’When you ask me how far Russia can go, my answer to you: I cannot exclude anything. But I do believe that we have all tools available not only to prevent Russia from making a step for a single step forward but also to make it withdraw from the occupied territories of Ukraine. Ukraine will re-establish its sovereignty and the entire security space in that part of the Euro-Atlantic region will therefore be strengthened.”