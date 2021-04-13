Myleene Klass Calls Cops on Uber Driver After He Spat on Her During Dispute

Instagram

The former Hear’Say star asks authorities for help after an uber driver spat on her during an altercation outside the building where she works as a radio presenter.

AceShowbiz –

Myleene Klass called police after she was allegedly spat on by an Uber driver.

The former Hear’Say star was said to have been left “really shaken” after the alleged incident, which took place on Friday (09Apr21), just 30 minutes before she was due to present her Smooth Radio show, when there was a dispute about where the car should stop.

“Myleene was shocked that he spat on her,” a source told Britain’s The Sun newspaper. “She panicked and felt trapped, worried that she wouldn’t be able to get out.”

“She was really shaken by the incident and wanted to get out of the car as quickly as possible when the driver turned nasty. She was relieved it happened in a public place.”

Police are looking into the incident, but no arrests have been made at the time of writing.

“Police are investigating an allegation of assault,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “The complainant, a 43-year-old woman, was allegedly spat at as she left a private hire vehicle. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Myleene – who has daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, 10, from her marriage to Graham Quinn, and 19-month-old son Apollo with her fiance Simon Motson – was being dropped off at Global’s HQ in central London at the time, and photographers are said to have asked if she was OK following the incident.

She went on to present her two-hour radio show.

Following the show on Friday, Myleene tweeted, “Just finished my @SmoothRadio show. To announce the sad news of Prince Philip passing and then see the countless, respectful, truly lovely tributes pouring in was so moving. #ripprincephilip (sic)”