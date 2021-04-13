Myanmar citizens in Australia risk deportation to violent unrest

“No one should be involuntarily deported to Myanmar if they don’t want to go back,” Labor’s home affairs spokesperson Kristina Keneally and her foreign affairs colleague Penny Wong said in a letter to the government.

Labor home affairs spokesperson Kristina Keneally said Myanmar citizens in Australia risk danger if they are deported. (AAP)

The Labor frontbenchers said the increasingly bloody situation in Myanmar was “causing extreme distress for members of Myanmar’s diaspora community in Australia”.

“We are therefore urging the government to enable Myanmar nationals on temporary visas in Australia to extend their stay,” Senator Keneally and Senator Wong said in the letter.

“The Morrison government has options available to act right now – the home affairs and immigration ministers have extremely broad powers and should use those powers to provide visa pathways to respond to any emerging needs.”

In their letter, Senator Keneally and Senator Wong also demanded that Australia should target the military junta in Myanmar with extra sanctions.

The Federal Government said it is considering the issue.

“The people of Myanmar have shown enormous courage in the wake of the coup in expressing their support for democracy and human rights,” they wrote.

People in Myanmar have been protesting across the country ever since the military seized control on February 1 after refusing to accept the results of a national election that gave the National League for Democracy 83 per cent of the seats in parliament.

The military junta in Myanmar has responded to protests with a bloody crackdown in the country against demonstrators. (AP)

The military declared a state of emergency and security forces made up of police, soldiers and elite counterinsurgency troops have since responded brutally to peaceful anti-coup demonstrations and general strikes, killing more than 700 people, including children, as of April 12.

The military has imposed curfews, put limits on gatherings and restricted access to the internet.

Ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of the National League for Democracy have been detained and face charges in a secret court.

Federal Parliament’s joint standing committee on foreign affairs, defence and trade yesterday met to examine Australia’s response to the Myanmar crisis.

Officials, experts and activist groups, including Amnesty International, presented evidence.

Ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, and other members of the National League for Democracy have been detained by the military. (AP)

The UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, arrived last Friday in the Thai capital Bangkok on a regional mission to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

She intends to sound out several Southeast Asian governments for their ideas but has been denied permission to visit Myanmar.