My Body Is ‘Shutting Down’

In an upcoming episode of the talk show, the Grammy Award winner also talks about the recent tragic loss of his 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., who died from drug overdose in November 2020.

Bobby Brown has stopped by “Red Table Talk” for its Wednesday, April 13 episode. In the all-new episode, the Grammy Award winner opens up about his past struggles with substance abuse and the effects that drinking previously had on him.

“[Because of] alcohol, I started losing bodily function,” so the 52-year-old reveals to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith in a promo for the upcoming episode. “My body started shutting down because I was drinking that much,” he adds. The “Roni” hitmaker goes on saying, “My body just was giving out on me. Even with alcohol, I got to the point where I needed it.”

“I wasn’t getting drunk anymore. I wasn’t getting a little tipsy anymore. I needed it to wake up. I needed it to stop the shakes, to function on a day-to-day basis. For me, it wasn’t recreational,” he continues. “It was a must.”

The singer also talks about the recent tragic loss of his son, Bobby Brown Jr. “Kids today, they’re trying different things,” he says of the 28-year-old who died from an overdose on November 18, 2020. “They’re trying to get as high as they can possibly get. That’s a real problem because they don’t know what these drugs are being mixed with these days.”

Willow then admits that her generation is “kind of spiraling” before bringing up the number of deaths tied to fentanyl. Bobby agrees as he notes that “there are murderers out there” as they are creating synthetic drugs. “It’s like they’re committing murder,” he says. “That’s homicide.”

According to autopsy and toxicology reports, the 28-year-old’s death was caused by an accidental overdose of drugs, prompting his parents to demand an investigation as they believed that Bobby Jr. didn’t do drugs.

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death,” Brown said in a statement on Tuesday, December 23. Alluding that someone gave Brown Jr. the drugs, the statement continued, “Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim.”

“Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable,” the statement concluded.