Morrison’s plan to save vaccine rollout; Former Auspost CEO claims she was bullied out of her job; Adelaide cloaked in thick dust storm

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rallied state leaders and health ministers in his bid to salvage the beleaguered COVID-19 vaccination program.
From Monday, national cabinet will meet twice a week “for the foreseeable future until we solve the problems and get the programme back on track”, Mr Morrison said in a statement issued overnight.
In his biggest admission to date that the vaccine rollout is at serious risk of falling significantly behind schedule, Mr Morrison said he wanted states and territories to “move back to an operational footing”.