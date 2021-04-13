Moderna Says Vaccine Protects Against Covid After Six Months

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine continues to provide strong protection in the United States against Covid-19 six months after vaccination, the company announced Tuesday.

The vaccine, after both doses are given, has been more than 90 percent effective at protecting against Covid-19 and 95 percent effective at protecting against severe disease, the company said in a statement. The results are based on more than 900 total cases of Covid-19, including 100 severe cases, that have been identified in participants of Moderna’s phase three vaccine trial.

Pfizer recently announced that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective against Covid-19 after six months and 100 percent effective against severe disease.

Moderna’s results, which “remain preliminary,” the company noted, have not yet been reported in a scientific journal. But they are consistent with results that were published in The New England Journal of Medicine last week. In that report, which is based on 33 adults who had received the Moderna vaccine, researchers found that study participants continued to have high levels of antibodies against the coronavirus six months after their second dose.