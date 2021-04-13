Mixed doubles back at French Open

PARIS (Reuters) – The mixed doubles event will be back at the French Open after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will return with a slimmed down draw, organisers said on Tuesday.
“The mixed doubles event, which was … cancelled last year due to the health crisis, is back this year at Roland Garros,” the French tennis federation (FFT) said.
“This competition will benefit from an adapted format with a 16-pair draw.”
The mixed doubles usually features 32 pairs.
The French Open, which has been pushed back by a week from its scheduled start, will be held from May 30-June 13.
