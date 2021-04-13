Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST), two days after the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.

Ms Potter, a 26-year veteran, had been on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting.

Daunte Wright was shot during a traffic stop. (Twitter)

Mr Gannon had said he believed the officer mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser.

She can be heard on her body camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!”

“Whenever, through the line of duty, someone kills another human being, there must be accountability,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told the “Today” show earlier Tuesday.

Activists and some residents said Wright was racially profiled, and his death has sparked two days of clashes between police and protesters.

The shooting happened as the Minneapolis area was already on edge over the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

Wright was shot as police were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

“I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” the officer is heard shouting on her body cam footage released on Monday.

She draws her weapon after the man breaks free from police outside his car and gets back behind the wheel.

After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away, and the officer is heard saying, “Holy s—! I shot him.”

Mr Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday that he rejected that explanation.

“I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that,” he said.

“A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that,” he said.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott earlier called the shooting in his city “deeply tragic” and said the officer should be fired.

Cr Elliott, the city’s first Black mayor, said on Monday night (Tuesday AEST) that the city council had fired the city manager and voted to give the mayor’s office “command authority” over the police force.

“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that justice is done and our communities are made whole,” Elliott said.

The Wright family planned to speak again on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST) alongside the family of George Floyd at the courthouse where the trial is being held for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in his death.

Protests erupted for a second night following Sunday’s shooting, heightening anxiety in an area already on edge as the Derek Chauvin trial progresses.